New Homeless Singing Sensation Goes Viral On YouTube!

James Percell, a homeless man from the Bronx, New York, has become a YouTube sensation with his song “Everything Must Change.”

So far, the video has more than 1 million views and, according to the New York Post, Parcell still dreams of hitting it big in the music industry.

The 49-year-old says he auditioned for “X-Factor,” but was turned down because he was homeless. “The judge . . . said, ‘How can we contact you?’ [But] once he knew I was homeless, his persona changed. He said, ‘Well, listen, maybe next time,’ ” Percell said.

He said he was also turned down by “The Voice” earlier this year, but says he’ll try again the next go-around.

Percell claims to have quite the entertainment background. Here is what he told The Post:

He claimed to have once been a backup singer for R&B groups such as Jodeci and the hip-hoppers C+C Music Factory. Percell said he wrote “Everything Must Change’’ hoping to give it to Michael Jackson, but then the Gloved One died. “When I was going through [tough] things, I just kept hearing the melody. I wrote these few bars, and I wanted to get it to Michael Jackson,” he said.

Percell, a father of seven children who range in age from 5 to 28, says that he has been homeless since he left his parent’s home at the age of 18. This May, he moved in with the mother of his children. He survives by taking odd jobs and modeling gigs. The lowest point in his life came when he served three years in prison for robbery and assault.

While Percell says that his musical abilities are a gift from God, he told The Post that it has been a curse that still haunts him today.

“I live for the music. I live on the edge,” he said, “I took the wrong path. I ended up homeless chasing a dream.”

Well, the brotha can sing, despite his misfortune. Please take a look at his video below and let us know if you think he has what it takes to make a living from singing.

