Tito Jackson’s Daughter On Katherine Jackson: “I Don’t Think She Should Raise The Kids”

At this point in the Jackson family drama, I am starting to wonder which one won’t speak out on all that’s happening within the family from Katherine’s disappearing acts to Paris’ way-too-much tweeting. The latest of the Jackson clan to speak out is Tito’s daughter Tanay.

She spoke with Inside Edition about her grandmother raising Paris, Blanket and Prince Michael, claiming, “I don’t think she should raise the kids,” the aspiring singer said about the 82-year-old family matriarch. “I understand that she is attached to them and she has been raising them and that’s probably why she still wants to have a little bit more involvement. I think she needs a rest.”

Tanay has a strong opinion of who should raise her cousins. “The best person to raise them would be TJ,” she said. “He’s younger. He’s a dad himself and he’s become a father figure to Michael’s kids…” TJ is Tanay’s brother and has already been granted temporary custody of Michael’s kids.

Oh and Tanay didn’t stop there. She weighed in on Janet and Paris’ mini scuffle from last week, saying, “Janet means very well,” Tanay said. “She knew that Paris did all the tweets and that’s probably why she wanted to take Paris’ phone away, so she wouldn’t continue to cause all that hoopla.” I wonder who in the world is asking Tanay all these questions, considering Taryll Jackson (Tito’s middle son) claimed that Tanay isn’t even related to the famous Jackson family.

According to Radar Online, in 2008, a 25-year-old Tanay filed a petition in a Brooklyn Family Court to declare that the former Jackson 5 member is her father, according to the New York Post.

