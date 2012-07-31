Jackson Family Members Officially Blocked From Katherine Jackson’s Compound

According to Roland S. Martin, the Jackson family drama may be cooling off after a few weeks of intense bickering back and forth, but don’t expect everyone coming back together completely. That is, if you’re Janet Jackson, Rebbie Jackson, Randy Jackson, and Jermaine Jackson trying to find your way back onto the property where Katherine Jackson and Michael Jackson’s children reside. Worse, not even Rebbie, Randy, or Jermaine’s kids can come over.

Roland has obtained a letter from Howard Weitzman, who represents John McClain and John Branca, the executors of Michael Jackson’s estate, sent to Charles Schultz, an attorney for TJ Jackson.

In the letter, Weitzman makes it plain who can and cannot enter the compound:

Weitzman writes that after the drama over the last two weeks, which including allegations that Katherine Jackson had gone missing for 10 days and was unable to reach Paris, Prince and Blanket Jackson, which led to her having to share guardianship of the children with another grandchild, TJ Jackson, it is necessary to bar certain family and friends from the property. “Given the circumstances of the last two weeks, and in order to protect the children and Mrs. Jackson, the Executors believe that it would not be appropriate to allow the following individuals to enter the residence or its grounds and we instruct the security to preclude the following from entering the residence or the grounds: Randy Jackson and any of his children, Janet Jackson, Rebbie Jackson and any of her children, Jermaine Jackson, his wife and any of his children, Janice Smith, or anyone else who was involved in the recent events that led to Mrs. Jackson’s separation from and inability to communicate with Michael’s children, or any agents or representatives of any of these individuals,” Weitzman wrote. “There will be no other security or drivers allowed on the property except those employed by the Estate of Michael Jackson. Joe Jackson is precluded from entering the property. Howard Mann who is in litigation against the Estate and is working with the Jackson siblings that wrote the “letter” should also not be allowed on the premises.” The “letter” Weitzman is referring to is the one signed by Randy, Janet, Jermaine, Rebbie and Tito Jackson, alleging that the 2002 will authorizing Branca and McClain to be the executors of estate is fraudulent. Tito later apologized for signing the letter. “Of course, Paris, Prince and Blanket, T.J. and his brothers, Tito, Marlon, Jackie and their spouses, current security (hired by the Estate), staff (per T.J.), Meg Lodise, Michael Kane, Sandra Ribera, Parry Sanders, Trent Jackson, you (Charles Shultz) and anyone else authorized by T.J. (other than the Excluded Individuals listed above), may enter and remain on the premises,” Weitzman wrote.

Why do the MJ estate executors have this power? They pay the rent. Oop.

