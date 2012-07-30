Tia Mowry Weighs Her Acting Options After BET’s “The Game”

Tia Mowry may have left BET’s “The Game,” but the twin actress and new mommy is ready for a new role. Nickelodeon is churning out three new pilots–”Instant Mom,” “The Thundermans” and “The Haunted Hathaways.” Tia is allegedly in negotiations to join the cast of “Instant Mom–” a show about a 25-year-old party girl who ends up marrying an older man with kids.

Sounds a little mature foe Nickelodeon, but according to Deadline, “Instant Mom” is being made for Nick at Nite. If Tia is a part of the cast, she will feel right at home with another all-African American family.

Even though Mowry is currently starring alongside her twin sister, Tamera in “Tia & Tamera,” which airs Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on E!, it seems she still wants to act. “Tia & Tamera” is a reality show, so that’s a different feel for the young actress. We’d rather see Tia in “The Game,” but if there’s another all -black cast sitcom coming out, I’d love to see it! We hope this is true!

