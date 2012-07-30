Yolanda’s Points Of Power: You Can’t Beat God Giving [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In this edition of Yolanda’s Points of Power, Yolanda Adams and AV explain why you just can’t beat God giving. Also, they explain why offering at church is not for you to question. Take a listen to these Points of Power below, and hear them live weekdays on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show.”

