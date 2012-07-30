Dr. Marc Morial Explains How Voter ID Laws Are Modern Jim Crow Methods [EXCLUSIVE]

Dr. Marc Morial is the President/CEO of the National Urban League, and he’s doing his best to highlight the importance of voting BEFORE the Presidential election in November. Voting laws have changed since the last election in a lot of areas, but many voters are not aware, and November will be to late. In addition, Dr. Marc Morial explains how many of the new voter identification laws are nothing but modern day Jim Crow methods wrapped up in $10,000 suits.

Discover some useful resources for voting in your area by listening to this exclusive interview from "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show."

