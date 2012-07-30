J Moss “V4…The Other Side” [NEW MUSIC]

J Moss is back with V4…The Other Side, another incredible body of music from one of Gospel music’s most valuable artists. And this time, he’s focused on uplifting fans both lyrically and sonically.

“We turned the feel-good energy up this time around…way up,” explains J Moss. “I’m getting away from sad songs. I am no longer the spokesperson for trials and tribulations. This is post-storm time – taking damage into account, while looking ahead for new starts and fresh directions. This record is a clear reflection of my life and where I am at this very moment.”

In addition to hearing J Moss sing on over PAJAM-produced tracks, V4…The Other Side, features Kierra Sheard, Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Dorinda Clark-Cole and James Fortune.

Take a listen to J Moss’ new album V4…The Other Side, and then click here to show your support for J Moss by purchasing it!

#1 “God’s Got It”

#2 “Imma Do It”

#3 “Take Me”

#4 “Strong Enough”

#5 “Good & Bad”

#6 “Good Day” Feat. Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard

#7 “Caught Up In Love”

#8 “Shout”

#9 “You Did” Feat. James Fortune

#10 “Holy Is Your Word”

#11 “The Prayers” Feat. Hezekiah Walker, LFC & Dorinda Clark-Cole

#12 “The Other Side Of Victory”

#13 “Keep Your Head Up”

