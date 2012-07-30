Andre 3000 Blocked Big Boi From Appearing On Frank Ocean’s “Pink Matter”

Atlanta rap group Outkast has been on hiatus since their 2003 Grammy Award winning album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Fans have been waiting for Andre 3000 and Big Boi to reunite on a track almost had it on Frank Ocean‘s “Pink Matter.” However, Andre 3000 wasn’t having that.

The less eccentric half of Outkast, Big Boi, recently spoke to Rap Radar‘s Elliott Wilson about being kept from appearing on Frank Ocean’s debut album. Big Boi says Andre 3000 blocked him from adding a verse to “Pink Matter” because he didn’t want Outkast’s reunion song to be on anyone else’s project. Apparently, this isn’t the first time 3 Stacks has shut Big Boi out of contributing a verse to a song. Big Boi tweeted that Andre 3000 was the cause for him not appearing on T.I.‘s upcoming album.

What do you think is Andre 3000′s motive for shutting Big Boi out of recording with different musicians? Could it be because 3 Stacks doesn’t want to share the spotlight with Big Boi anymore? What happened with these two that there is all this tension between the two? Let us know what you think because we have run out of reasons for the stuff between these two.

