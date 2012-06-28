0 reads Leave a comment
On “Share My Love,” R. Kelly talks about how Barry White and Teddy Pendergrass helped influence the sound of this song from his latest album “Write Me Back.” Watch R. Kelly’s explanation in the video below, and download “Write Me Back” right here.
RELATED: Did R. Kelly Violate The Man Code? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Fantasia Returns To Twitter With An Apology For R. Kelly
RELATED: R. Kelly Bringing 32 New Chapters Of “Trapped In The Closet”
R. Kelly: If Barry White & Teddy Pendergrass Were Alive… [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours