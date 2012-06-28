On “Share My Love,” R. Kelly talks about how Barry White and Teddy Pendergrass helped influence the sound of this song from his latest album “Write Me Back.” Watch R. Kelly’s explanation in the video below, and download “Write Me Back” right here.

R. Kelly: If Barry White & Teddy Pendergrass Were Alive… [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

The Russ Parr Morning Show Posted June 28, 2012

