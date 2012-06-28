CLOSE
exclusive
R. Kelly: If Barry White & Teddy Pendergrass Were Alive… [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

On “Share My Love,” R. Kelly talks about how Barry White and Teddy Pendergrass helped influence the sound of this song from his latest album “Write Me Back.” Watch R. Kelly’s explanation in the video below, and download “Write Me Back” right here.


Photos
