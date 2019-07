Falling in love is completely different from falling in like, and R. Kelly explores these two sides of falling in his song “Clipped Wings.” Watch R. Kelly offer more insight into this song in the video below.

Hear “Clipped Wings” on R. Kelly’s latest album “Write Me Back,” which is available now!

R. Kelly On Falling In Love Vs. Like [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on therussparrmorningshow.com

The Russ Parr Morning Show Posted June 29, 2012

