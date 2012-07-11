The Essence Music Festival was more than just music. It embodied an entire culture of music across genres, entertainment and more. During the weekend, attendees were able to check out vendors within New Orleans’ convention center–which included WalMart, McDonalds, American Airlines, the Coca-Cola and so much more.

We got a chance to check out the Luxe Lounge and we ran into RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas, Latoya Luckett, Eva Marcille, June Ambrose and more!

Check out the gallery of some of the hottest celebs in Essence’s Luxe Lounge at the Essence Music Festival!

Essence Music Festival Luxe Lounge [PHOTOS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com