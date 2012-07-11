Romeo Shows Off His Abs On Rolling Out Magazine [PHOTO]

Romeo is all grown up and showing off his abs, but considering that I’m old enough to be his mama…ladies please enjoy the view.

So now that I have your attention, he told the mag:

On what makes a woman sexy: “Education; gotta be a smart woman and independent. Good heart; everyone loves a woman who loves kids and their outlook on life is positive. You gotta know how to cook. If you don’t know how to cook then that’s a problem, especially if you’re from the South like me. And give good massages. I could keep going.”

On what he wants to be remembered for: “I’m just trying to follow in my father’s footsteps and what he did. But the main thing is, I just want to make a difference. We use this entertainment, and what we do to make a difference in the world and help save lives and inspire kids. That’s what they say in the Bible, “God gives you a talent, you got to use that talent to inspire others.” At the end of the day it’s all about making a difference for our community and our future. So I kind of want to be the president without being the president really. I’m a let Barack Obama be the real president, but I’ll be in the foreshadow just playing my part in the community and just making a difference. And that’s why we work so hard. The bigger star you are the bigger amount of people you can reach out to.”

On staying relevant: “I think a lot of artists don’t understand the concept of change. It’s just like, life because as a kid growing up in the business, I saw my father evolve every few years. Just knowing that everything is going to change with time and nothing stays the same. I remember I used to wear baggy jeans and everybody used to have their throwback jerseys. There’s no way I would wear those kind of clothes now. But just like fashion changes, your body, mind and life change as well.”

