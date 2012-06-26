It’s time to lighten up on those heavy creams and incorporate barely there, but effective hydrating systems for the Summer. Why? Because your skin generally becomes more oily during the Summer and the need for heavy hydration is less necessary.

Lightweight anything during the warmer months is the key to happiness while managing significant temperature spikes and Elizabeth Arden’s PREVAGE® Hydrating Fluid ($119, elizabetharden.com) is the answer to your prayers. PREVAGE is by far one of the best moisturizing products your face will ever come in contact with because it feels like nothing’s there. Other benefits include no wait-to-absorb time and you can apply PREVAGE over an equally lightweight sunscreen like Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration™ Sunscreen. READ MORE.

How To Get A Summer Glow! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com