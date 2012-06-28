Whether you’re a glamour girl or not, every woman wants to enhance her natural beauty. When it comes to beauty products, there are so many to choose from, it can be hard to decide what products are needed and which ones you should just say no to. In your teens you just had to have that glitter eyeshadow which ended up flaking all over your face, as you made your way into late teens it was all about the red lipstick that made you appear older so you could get into the club. Now that you’re in your twenties, you’re over the trends and just want to maintain that youthful glow. You’re finally weeding out the products you don’t need, and making sure you’re making the correct choices. Just because the packaging is pretty and promises you can look like Beyonce does not mean it should find it’s way into your makeup arsenal.

MUST READ: Which “Flavor Of Love” Contestant Opened Up A Hair Salon In Miami?

We’ve rounded up 7 essential beauty products every woman should own from makeup to hair products to help you look your best:

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook For More Fun Beauty Tips!

READ MORE BEAUTY STORIES BELOW:

5 Braided Looks We Want To Try (Spotted On Pinterest)

Step Into Neon This Summer [PHOTOS]

Check Out The Hottest Celebs Of The Week!

7 Beauty Products Every Woman Should Own was originally published on hellobeautiful.com