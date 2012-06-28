Color Your Summer With These 7 Bright & Bold Bags [PHOTOS]

Forget the basic black or neutral bag and brighten up your wardrobe with a colorful bag. This season it’s all about adding a pop of color to your look! From yellow,green, blue and neon the possibilities are endless!

