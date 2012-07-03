Earlier this week I pinned Kelly Rowland to the Hue Knew It ‘Beauty Muses’ Pinterest board with the message, “I want her entire closet.” With Kelly’s former Destiny’s Child wardrobe firmly stored away, she continues to wow me with her ever-changing hair, makeup and fashion choices and this season we’re all about make-a-statement summer dresses. Love your style girlfriend.

Take a bite out of Kelly’s book and greet this season wearing a floor-grazing, comfy smock like this floral print, stretchy maxi dress from Hanna Anderson – Summer Sun Maxi ($88, hannaandersson.com) that boasts a feminine crossover bodice and adjustable straps. Go high-low in this season’s trendiest color, coral and hemline via Chelsea Flower’s Coral Beaded Silk Dress ($280, theoutnet.com) or show off your legs in TIBI’s Sand/Magenta Sequin Shift Style Dress ($490, stylebop.com) – an eye-catching mini cut, colorblocked dress that’ll keep ‘em talkin’.

Adorn your summer gear with one of the hottest new shades from Maybelline’s New York Color Show, Purple Icon ($2.99, target.com). These shades are hot, hot, hot, but the best part…READ MORE.

MUST READ: Pink Swatch Alert: Hot New Watches For The Summer!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook For More Style & Beauty Tips!

1) Become a FaceBook Fan, 2) Follow me on Twitter: @hueknewit for product giveaways & 3) Subscribe to receive my Hue Knew It Newsletter to get your weekly beauty fix.

Hue Knew It? I did.

MUST READ: Make A Splash This 4th Of July With These Red,White & Blue Bathing Suits [PHOTOS]

Check out our fave celebs on the scene below:

How To Rock A Sexy Summer Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com