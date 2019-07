We have all been wondering if Love and Hip Hop Atl’s Joseline Hernandez is a man. Well, Erica Dixon, aka Scrappy’s baby momma, says she’s a man. Dixon says that there were three men and one woman fighting during their altercation with Stevie J … and she was the woman.

Dixon also dishes on her relationship with Scrappy and what she thinks about his friend Shay.

Check it out.

