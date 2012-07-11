Usher’s Family Asks For Prayers After Stepson’s Accident

The family of Usher’s stepson has released a statement asking for prayers for the 11-year-old boy, who was struck by a Jet Ski on Friday.

“We know God’s in control, and are leaning on our faith in Him and His word at this most difficult time,”they said in a statement. “We firmly believe in the power of prayer and ask that you all continue to pray and lift Kile up, as it’s the best way we can all support him now.”

Kile Glover, the son of the singer’s ex wife, Tameka Foster, remained in critical condition Tuesday at an Atlanta hospital.

The My92.7 Charlotte family is praying for the Glover and Foster families.

