Willow Smith has a tongue ring! Wow, is this too much for a 11yr. old?

I never question other Peoples parenting skills, cause I’m trying to do the best I can! But what’s up with Willow Smith? Colored Weave, head half shaved, tight provocative clothes, and now a tongue ring! And she is only 11 yrs old! Come on Will & Jada, I believe in letting kids express themselves but this is going too far! What y’all think?

Editor’s note: Smith says the tongue ring is a hoax. ” ‘It’s fake… Sorry,’ she added to the Instagram photo,
according to the Huffington Post.

Photos
