Luther Vandross finally gets his star on the Hollywood walk of fame!

Luther Vandross although gone he is defiantly not forgotten. He will receive a well deserved star on the Hollywood walk of fame, along with Ellen Degenerus, Backstreet Boys, Usher, and Janis Joplin! Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a huge honor for any celebrity to receive. It’s an honor that stars who have stood the test of time have had bestowed upon them, such as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley.In 2013, the Walk of Fame will welcome 24 new stars to its prestigious sidewalk. The lineup for the year is as diverse as the stars that already line the streets of Hollywood.The committee for the Hollywood Walk of Fame picks celebrities who are eligible to receive a star. If those stars choose to accept the honor, they will pay a fee of $30,000.

Also On 105.3 RnB: