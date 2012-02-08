Beyoncé Was Not Offered $100 Million X-Factor Contract

The rumor seemed ridiculous when it first surfaced, but Simon Cowell has now officially confirmed that Beyoncé was never offered a contract valued at $100 million to join him as a judge on FOX’s The X Factor. Speaking with Extra, Cowell dismissed the speculation, explaining, “No, I have no idea where this rumor came from. I read it online that I had offered her $100 million/year. It’s complete nonsense. The budget of the show is $100 million. No one’s gonna pay $100 million/year for someone.”

Those hoping for another high profile diva – Mariah Carey – becoming a judge can give up on that hope, too. Cowell added: “Just to put it out there, she will not be on the list. I adore her, I would love her, but you can’t expect someone who’s just had two kids, who’s got a record career, to make the kind of commitment we would need on this show.”

You can check out Cowell in his own words below:

