Covfefe Chronicles | Ep. 16 – What Trump’s Quietly Released National Security Strategy Means for Black America

While Americans were distracted by the latest political outrage and scrolled past another chaotic news cycle, a consequential shift in U.S. policy quietly took place.

Last Friday, the Trump administration released the 2025 National Security Strategy of the United States of America, a governing blueprint that outlines how the country plans to wield power at home and abroad. The document was issued with little fanfare, minimal public explanation, and the press tiptoed around the white supremacist logic embedded in it, despite its sweeping implications for global alliances, immigration, climate policy, and domestic security.

This latest episode of The Covfefe Chronicles breaks down what this document is, why it was released so quietly, and why Black Americans and other marginalized communities should be paying close attention. The National Security Strategy is not a speech, campaign memo, or symbolic statement. It is the official policy framework that every federal agency, military leader, and diplomat is expected to follow. This particular strategy marks a sharp ideological departure from the post–World War II order by redefining “national security” in ways that reject pluralism, immigration, and climate change. It normalizes imperial power while treating diversity as a threat.

Trump’s strategy also frames international cooperation not as a strength, but as a liability that has weakened the United States “spiritually.” The document’s dismissal of climate change as a “disastrous ideology,” its hostility toward immigration, and its warnings about Europe facing “civilizational erasure” echo long-standing far-right and white nationalist talking points. While the language avoids explicit racial references, the underlying message is unmistakable: Black and brown folks, along with shared governance, are portrayed as dangers that must be constrained.

This new strategy explicitly encourages the use of U.S. economic and military power to control resources and influence in the Western Hemisphere. This approach is a return to overt white nationalistic empire-building and is a mandate for increased militarization, surveillance, and repression.

While outlets such as Reuters, The Guardian, and Time have reported on the strategy’s break with European allies and its nationalist tone, the U.S. media has essentially treated the document as niche foreign-policy news. That framing obscures how national security policy directly affects everyday life through policing, borders, immigration raids, environmental regulation, and the distribution of state violence.

Documents like the National Security Strategy do their most lasting damage when they slip by unnoticed. By slowing the conversation down and translating policy into lived consequences, this episode is a call to vigilance and a reminder that silence is often how the most profound power shifts take root.

Covfefe Chronicles | Ep. 16 – What Trump’s Quietly Released National Security Strategy Means for Black America was originally published on newsone.com