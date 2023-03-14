The best pizza spots in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Math enthusiasts know March 14 to be National PI Day, but pastry and pizza fans are thinking of a different kind of pie (with an e).

National PI Day The day recognizes the mathematical constant known as pi and also known as 3.14

Google Trends recently shared the most-searched pies in each U.S. state. According to the results, the most-searched type of pie in the U.S. is apple pie! Following apple are pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, pecan, peanut butter pie, and chess pie.

Of course, you can’t forget about pizza lovers. Pizza back in the late 1800s was first called pie when Italian arrived in the United States.

Some pizza shops are honoring the day with special discounts and deals.

To celebrate, here are some of the best pizza places in the Charlotte area:

