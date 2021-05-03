HomeSports

Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights

Posted 22 hours ago

2021 NFL Draft

Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty


The 2021 NFL Draft ended Saturday and the Carolina Panthers filled a lot of open positions and answered a lot of offseason concerns. Draft picks include:

  • CB Jaycee Horn – 1st Round, 8th overall, South Carolina
  • WR Terrace Marshall Jr. – 2nd Round, 59th overall, LSU
  • T Brady Christensen – 3rd Round, 70th overall, BYU
  • TE Tommy Tremble – 3rd Round, 83rd overall, Notre Dame
  • RB Chuba Hubbard – 4th Round, 126th overall, Oklahoma State
  • DT Daviyon Nixon – 5th Round, 158th overall, Iowa
  • CB Keith Taylor – 5th Round, 166th overall, Washington
  • G Deonte Brown – 6th Round, 193rd overall, Alabama
  • WR Shi Smith – 6th Round, 204th overall, South Carolina
  • LS Thomas Fletcher – 6th Round, 222nd overall, Alabama
  • DT Phil Hoskins – 7th Round, 232nd overall, Kentucky

1. Jaycee Horn, 1st Round: 8th overall

Jaycee Horn, 1st Round: 8th overall Source:Getty

Horn, 6 foot, 1 inch tall, 200 lbs cornerback from South Carolina 

2. Jaycee Horn Highlights

 

 

 

3. Terrace Marshall Jr., 2nd round: 59th overall

Terrace Marshall Jr., 2nd round: 59th overall Source:Getty

Marshall, 6 foot, 3 inches tall, 200lbs wide reciever from LSU

4. Terrace Marshall Jr. Highlights

5. Brady Christensen, 3rd round: 70th overall

Brady Christensen, 3rd round: 70th overall Source:Getty

Christensen, 6 foot, 6 inches tall, 305 lbs tackle from BYU

6. Brady Christensen Highlights

7. Tommy Tremble,﻿ 3rd Round: 83rd overall

Tommy Tremble,﻿ 3rd Round: 83rd overall Source:Getty

Tremble, 6 foot, 4 inches tall, 250lbs tight end from Norte Dame

8. Tommy Tremble﻿ Highlights

9. Chuba Hubbard, 4th Round: 126th overall

Chuba Hubbard, 4th Round: 126th overall Source:Getty

Hubbard, 6 foot tall, 210 lbs running back from Oklahoma State

10. Chuba Hubbard Highlights

11. Daviyon Nixon, 5th Round: 159th overall

Daviyon Nixon, 5th Round: 159th overall Source:Getty

Nixon, 6 foot, 3 inches tall, 305 lbs defensive tackle from Iowa

12. Daviyon Nixon Highlights

13. Keith Taylor, 5th Round: 166th overall

Keith Taylor, 5th Round: 166th overall Source:Getty

Taylor, 6 foot, 2 inches tall, 190 lbs cornerback from Washington

14. Keith Taylor Highlights

15. Deonte Brown, 6th Round: 193rd overall

Deonte Brown, 6th Round: 193rd overall Source:Getty

Brown, 6 foot, 3 inches tall, 365 lbs graud from Alabama

16. Deonte Brown Highlights

17. Shi Smith, 6th Round: 204th overall

Shi Smith, 6th Round: 204th overall Source:Getty

Smith, 5 foot, 10 inches tall, 185 lbs wide receiver from South Carolina

18. Shi Smith Highlights

19. Thomas Flecther, 6th Round: 222nd overall

Thomas Flecther, 6th Round: 222nd overall Source:Getty

Fletcher, 6 foot, 1 inch tall, 235 lbs long snapper from Alabama

20. Thomas Fletcher Highlights

21. Phil Hoskins, 7th Round: 232nd overall

Phil Hoskins, 7th Round: 232nd overall Source:Getty

Hoskins, 6 foot, 5 inches tall, 315 lbs from Kentucky

22. Phil Hoskins Highlights

