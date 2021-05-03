Meet the Rookies: Carolina Panthers 2021 Draft picks and highlights

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. – 2nd Round, 59th overall, LSU

– 2nd Round, 59th overall, LSU T Brady Christensen – 3rd Round, 70th overall, BYU

– 3rd Round, 70th overall, BYU TE Tommy Tremble – 3rd Round, 83rd overall, Notre Dame

RB Chuba Hubbard – 4th Round, 126th overall, Oklahoma State

– 4th Round, 126th overall, Oklahoma State DT Daviyon Nixon – 5th Round, 158th overall, Iowa

– 5th Round, 158th overall, Iowa CB Keith Taylor – 5th Round, 166th overall, Washington

– 5th Round, 166th overall, Washington G Deonte Brown – 6th Round, 193rd overall, Alabama

– 6th Round, 193rd overall, Alabama WR Shi Smith – 6th Round, 204th overall, South Carolina

– 6th Round, 204th overall, South Carolina LS Thomas Fletcher – 6th Round, 222nd overall, Alabama

– 6th Round, 222nd overall, Alabama DT Phil Hoskins – 7th Round, 232nd overall, Kentucky

Theended Saturday and the Carolina Panthers filled a lot of open positions and answered a lot of offseason concerns. Draft picks include:

