Inside Soundcloud’s ‘First On Soundcloud’ Live Performance Featuring Sultry R&B Singer Otis Kane [Photos]

Soundcloud invited us out to an intimate performance featuring artist, Otis Kane, for their “First on Soundcloud” program launched earlier this year.

The event took place in a quaint oasis at Hidden Garden, tucked away in the mid-city neighborhood of Los Angeles last Friday evening. Attendees walked up a hill to the event and were greeted by pleasant hosts to a backyard that lit up in the night sky. There were several photo moments to enjoy and share on social media. Before Otis Kane’s live performance took place, attendees enjoyed specially crafted cocktails named after his sultry debut album Purple BLUE and single “Sweet Sensation.”

First on Soundcloud was created by the online distribution platform as a one-of-a-kind accelerator program, which focuses on investing in co-creating each artist’s career milestones to help drive their long-term success. It works closely with artists to produce memorable, authentic, career-making moments.

The program first launched with stars Trippie Redd and Rico Nasty who took to Instagram live to connect, introduce, and cosign “First on SoundCloud” artists SoFaygo and Charmaine.

The special event with Otis Kane and his talented band was an evening to remember. He performed his smooth R&B sound live for the first time since the release of Purple BLUE. There were even special guest features like artists LA singer-songwriter India Shawn and  Nashville- based producer and artist Krysten Simone who are featured on the project. The night ended with a bang as Otis closed out his set with his powerful track “Run” inspired by the wave of youth uniting against social injustice. Otis was joined by a commanding performance by poet Tyris Winter and the West Los Angeles Children’s Choir.

Be sure to check out Otis Kane and his debut album, Purple BLUE.  For more about the “First on SoundCloud” program and 2021 class, visit the website here.

Take a look at a few photos from the event below.

1. Otis Kane Takes Center Stage

First on Soundcloud With Otis Kane

Source:Soundcloud

2. Oh How We Missed Live Music

First on Soundcloud With Otis Kane

Source:Soundcloud

3. Otis Kane ft. Krysten Simone

First on Soundcloud With Otis Kane

Source:Soundcloud

4. A Voice That Is India Shawn

First on Soundcloud With Otis Kane

Source:Soundcloud

5. A Powerful Performance of “Run”

First on Soundcloud With Otis Kane

Source:Soundcloud

6. Otis Kane: You Heard It First On Soundcloud

First on Soundcloud With Otis Kane

Source:Soundcloud

Inside Soundcloud’s ‘First On Soundcloud’ Live Performance Featuring Sultry R&B Singer Otis Kane [Photos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

