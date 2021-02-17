Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To Rush Limbaugh’s Death

News spread fast and wide on Wednesday that conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, 70, died after a year long battle with lung cancer.
Needless to say, Limbaugh’s supporters began posting condolences to the radio host, who used the airwaves to repeatedly disseminate violent, harmful rhetoric directed at minorities, women and the lgbtq community. Basically any topic that deserved nuance, education on the subject matter and reserve, Limbaugh routinely displayed the exact opposite.
That same energy of dismissiveness was applied to the news of Limbaugh’s passing, where many recounted his ignorance and hate. Black Twitter specifically dug deep and promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh’s racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
some rush limbaugh quotes to remind you why everyone is celebrating his death pic.twitter.com/vr1ooxANMm
— Bes D. Socialist (@besf0rt) February 17, 2021
In Jan. 2020 Limbaugh, an avid cigar smoker, announced he was diagnosed with lung cancer. Limbaugh worked to fight the disease, but in October told his listeners that the cancer was terminal. In December Limbaugh hosted his last show, where he thanked his supporters. Limbaugh’s health was less than stellar, throughout the years he shared with listeners that he was once addicted to opiods, and also lost and restored his hearing.
Rush Limbaugh’s suffering is over.
And so is ours.
— Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) February 17, 2021
Limbaugh is hailed by some as one of the leading voices of the modern day conservative movement, where he rose to prominence hosting “The Rush Limbaugh Show” for over 30 years. For years Limbaugh ranked high on the radio charts, while also serving as a mouthpiece for many of the ideologies carried out by groups like Amy Coulter, The Proud Boys, Diamond and Silk, and Candace Owens.
For his rhetoric he was awarded with honors and even inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.
A true American Legend and Patriot who will be greatly missed.
Rest In Heaven Rush Limbaugh. pic.twitter.com/Gle5v9ikZJ
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) February 17, 2021
Heartbroken about #RushLimbaugh. He is an American icon that can never be replaced. Let the life he led serve as a reminder to us all to fight nonstop for truth.
We face dark times in this country, but we can all be a light if we have the courage to speak up, unapologetically.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 17, 2021
Prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, Limbaugh was a natural supporter of the baseless claims regarding election fraud during the last presidential race.
In addition, Limbaugh held political authority in helping to elect controversial figures to public office, the last and most notable being Donald Trump. Throughout Trump’s campaign, Limbaugh voiced his support and in return, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom During Trump’s State of The Union speech, in what was one of Limbaugh’s last public appearances.
Rush Limbaugh once said Robin Williams suicide was because he was a leftist and not due to depression.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 17, 2021
Rest in piss, Rush. You won’t be missed.
Rush Limbaugh died?! HA! I'm eating that king cake today I ain't givin up shit. pic.twitter.com/qvGXCRpUIn— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh after realizing he has tickets to the Ronald Regan meet and greet pic.twitter.com/wxJ72RpvRr— Coping MAGA (@CopingMAGA) February 17, 2021
Let’s keep this energy with Rush Limbaugh pic.twitter.com/0VexVW3IUD— Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) February 17, 2021
Say what you will about Rush Limbaugh and you may not agree with everything he had said, but with everything going on right now (pandemic, Texas etc) he gave us a reason to smile today. For that, I’m grateful.— Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh died on Huey Newton’s birthday. I don’t believe in God but clearly God has willed it.— Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) February 17, 2021
In observation of Rush Limbaugh’s death, the state of Missouri should remove his hideous bronze bust from the Capitol’s Hall of Famous Missourians and replace it with Maya Angelou. I will never stop thinking about the fact he was inducted FIVE DAYS after Dred Scott back in 2012.— Zoé (@ztsamudzi) February 17, 2021
I'm really upset that Rush Limbaugh was born.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh mocked people dying of AIDS, made fun of Parkinson’s disease, called America’s 1st Black president, ‘Barack the magic negroe’——he was a vile, pompous, white supremacist who spread racist hatred.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 17, 2021
Bidding him good riddance or wishing him to rot in hell is being kind.
All I'm asking that you treat the news of Rush Limbaugh's death with the same level of respect he gave, undocumented immigrants, women, Michael J. Fox, minorities, rape victims, LGBTQ individuals etc.— Covie (@covie_93) February 17, 2021
Rush Limbaugh died??? I like that! pic.twitter.com/PMZC3QBzmA— Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) February 17, 2021
Satan finding out Rush Limbaugh is on his way. pic.twitter.com/z76erc7k6h— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 17, 2021
That time when Rush Limbaugh called Georgetown Law student Sandra Fluke a “slut” and a “prostitute” because she testified in Congress in favor of contraceptive coverage for women. pic.twitter.com/z3l7ev0tuz— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 17, 2021
I know a lot of you on here want to dunk on Rush Limbaugh today but show some respect and dunk on him tomorrow and the next day also https://t.co/isAfVbFhu3— Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) February 17, 2021
Knock Knock— Janelle James , moody clown. (@janellejcomedy) February 17, 2021
Who's there?
Not Rush Limbaugh. He died. #killingit
Y’all, Rush Limbaugh passed away and “Rest in Piss” is trending. And I ... pic.twitter.com/APGFhHBPs6— 🅡🅐🅔 🅗🅞🅛🅛🅘🅓🅐🅨 (@RaeHolliday) February 17, 2021