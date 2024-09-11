Commemorate 9/11 With The Best Films Honoring The Tragic Events That Took Place

As the world remembers the tragic events of September 11, 2001, many filmmakers have captured the essence of that day through powerful storytelling. Check out a gallery of the best patriotic films that touch on themes from the unfortunate terrorist attack on 9/11.

September 11, 2001, commonly referred to as 9/11, was a series of coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by the extremist group al-Qaeda against the United States. This tragic event is one of the most significant and devastating moments in modern history. Several families lost loved ones and remember this day as a sad turn of events.

Since the tragic chain of events, filmmakers have developed movies that dive into the topics of pride, prejudice and collective political and social consciousness. Films like World Trade Center, Zero Dark Thirty and United 93 provide audiences with both catharsis and a deeper understanding of the impact of 9/11.

Today, we commemorate 9/11 as we dive into topics surrounding terrorism and security measures, the Middle East, Iraq War and global politics, the 2004 U.S. Presidential Election, and its impact on entertainment and culture. These events collectively shaped the global and national landscape on September 11, 2001, reflecting ongoing challenges and commemorations tied to the date’s historical significance.

Here are some of the best films inspired by 9/11, each offering a unique perspective on the tragedy and its aftermath:

1. ‘World Trade Center’ Source:YouTube Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center tells the story of two Port Authority police officers, John McLoughlin (Nicolas Cage) and Will Jimeno (Michael Peña), who were trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Twin Towers. The film focuses on their harrowing ordeal and the courage of the first responders who risked their lives to save them. Stone’s approach is less political and more human, emphasizing the strength and resilience of those who faced unimaginable terror. 2. ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ Source:YouTube Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Osama bin Laden becomes one of the most-wanted men on the planet. The worldwide manhunt for the terrorist leader occupies the resources and attention of two U.S. presidential administrations. Ultimately, it is the work of a dedicated female operative (Jessica Chastain) that proves instrumental in finally locating bin Laden. In May 2011, Navy SEALs launch a nighttime strike, killing bin Laden in his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. 3. ‘Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close’ Source:YouTube Oskar (Thomas Horn), who lost his father (Tom Hanks) in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, is convinced that his dad left a final message for him somewhere in the city. Upon finding a mysterious key in his father’s closet, Oskar sets out in search of the lock it fits. Feeling disconnected from his grieving mother (Sandra Bullock) and driven by a tirelessly active mind, Oskar has a journey of discovery that takes him beyond his loss and leads to a greater understanding of the world. 4. ‘United 93’ Source:YouTube Directed by Paul Greengrass, United 93 is a harrowing real-time account of the events aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked on September 11. The film pays tribute to the passengers who heroically attempted to regain control of the plane, ultimately preventing it from reaching its intended target. Greengrass’s use of handheld cameras and a mostly unknown cast lends an unsettling realism to the film, making it one of the most emotionally intense portrayals of 9/11. 5. ‘Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror’ Source:YouTube Chronicling events of Sept. 11, 2001, with interviews from administration officials, ex-CIA members, U.S. veterans, Afghanistan National Army soldiers, Taliban commanders, Afghan government officials, Afghan warlords, Afghan civilians and survivors. 6. ‘Reign Over Me’ Source:YouTube Charlie Fineman (Adam Sandler), who lost his family in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, still grieves over their deaths. He runs into his former college roommate, Alan Johnson (Don Cheadle), and the two rekindle their friendship. Alan himself is feeling the strain of family and professional responsibilities, and his renewed bond with Charlie gives both men the strength to carry on during a turning point in their lives. 7. ‘The Report’ Source:YouTube FBI agent Daniel Jones performs an exhaustive investigation into the CIA’s use of torture on suspected terrorists. In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the CIA adopted new interrogation techniques. 8. ‘The King of Staten Island’ Source:YouTube A semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about Pete Davidson growing up in Staten Island, including losing his father during 9/11 and entering the world of stand up comedy. 9. ‘The Flight That Fought Back’ Source:YouTube An account of the fourth plane hijacked on 11 September that never reached its target. Diverted by terrorists for a destination in Washington DC, United Airlines Flight 93’s passengers and crew courageously subdued the hijackers, averting further disaster. With the two pilots dead and a bomb on boar d, recordings from the pilot’s cabin and passengers’ telephone messages to loved ones help to piece together the final moments. 10. ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’ Source:YouTube Michael Moore’s political documentary uses humor and connect-the-dots investigative journalism to question the Bush administration’s motives for wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The film argues that President George W. Bush and his inner circle used the media to further an agenda that exploited the 9/11 attacks. The close ties of the Saudis to the Bush family, the cynical profiteering of corporations and a political elite beholden to special interests are all cited as elements of a corrupt system.