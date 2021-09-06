HomeArts & Entertainment

Cardi B and Offset Welcome 2nd Child, Baby Boy

Posted September 6, 2021

Cardi B and Offset had a beautiful weekend. The Hip-Hop couple welcomed their second child together, with Bardi sharing the news on Instagram.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper made the announcement on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6), but she revealed the new bundle of joy actually arrived on Saturday, September 4.

The caption includes a blue heart and a dinosaur emoji, which leads to speculation/assumption (along with the blue blanker) that their first child, Kulture, now has a baby brother.

No word on a name yet, but you can be it will be creative. And yes, Cardi was rocking a Louis Vuitton blanket in the hospital.

While this is Cardi’s second child, it’s Offset’s fifth. The Migos rapper shared his own photo holding the new baby, while Cardi’s looks on, with the caption, “Chapter 5.”

 

