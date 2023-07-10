CeCe Winans At Bojangles Coliseum

- Date/time: October 11th
- Venue: Bojangles Coliseum
- Address: Charlotte, NC
- Web: More Info
The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans will be heading back out on her wildly popular Believe For It tour. CeCe will perform many of her biggest songs from over her career as well as some of her more recent songs impacting the church like “Believe For It”, “Greatness of God” and “Never Lost”. Jenn Johnson and Todd Dulaney join as special guests.
Don’t miss this unforgettable night of live music at Bojangles Coliseum!
-
Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]
-
Shocking End To Chicago Hot Dog Stand Shooting As Charges Dropped Against Mom And Shooter Son
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Rushed to Hospital Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Facing Major Backlash For Shaming Her Sexy Dress: ‘You A Mom’
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Lionel Richie Looking Toddlers
-
Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune Ultimatum: Pay Raise or Retirement [LISTEN]
-
Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2: ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’
-
Da Brat, Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy