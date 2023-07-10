CeCe Winans At Bojangles Coliseum

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans will be heading back out on her wildly popular Believe For It tour. CeCe will perform many of her biggest songs from over her career as well as some of her more recent songs impacting the church like “Believe For It”, “Greatness of God” and “Never Lost”. Jenn Johnson and Todd Dulaney join as special guests.

