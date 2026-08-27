ICE Agent Charged In Minneapolis Shooting Walks Free In Texas After Gov. Greg Abbott Refuses To Extradite [Op-Ed]

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who was charged with crimes related to him shooting a Venezuelan immigrant in Minneapolis and lying about how the shooting unfolded was released from a Texas jail Thursday, after a judge ruled that he didn’t have the authority to order his return to Minnesota, and it’s all happening because the so-called party of law and order keeps proving itself to be anything but.

According to the Associated Press, ICE agent Christian Castro was released at the break of dawn Thursday morning from a detention center in Brownsville one day after U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. wrote in an order that said he couldn’t prevent a county sheriff from releasing Castro or order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign his extradition warrant.

Castro is charged in Minnesota with assault and falsely reporting a crime in the Jan. 14 shooting of 24-year-old Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis. In February, we reported that federal charges had been dropped against Sosa-Celis, who was shot in the leg by Castro a month earlier. Charges were also dropped against his roommate, another Venezuelan man, Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna. Both men were accused of attacking the agent by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, which began spinning a narrative that federal agents were “conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela,” who “fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car” and then “fled on foot” before he “began to resist and violently assault the officer” after said officer caught up to him.

Oh, it was a harrowing tale of a brave federal agent being attacked in the night by rabid “criminal illegal aliens,” who beat him with a shovel and a broomstick while he was innocently trying to do his job, and, as DHS worte, it was an “attack on another brave member of law enforcement,” that “took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers.”

Well, as it turns out, this story of an ICE agent’s heroism was also complete and utter bullshit, as video footage of the incident proved, which is why the government had to drop charges against the immigrants and launch an investigation into agents for lying about the shooting.

So, now, the question is why Abbott would refuse to extradite Castro. I mean, surely he doesn’t want accused criminals roaming his streets, especially ones who are accused of being trigger-happy gunmen who shoot first and lie about why they did it later. The good governor has an obligation to protect his citizens from such violence, yet instead, he petitioned a court of law to reject Minnesota officials’ request for him to sign the extradition warrant. But why?

Nah, come on, y’all — we all know why. Abbott is a MAGA sycophant, a conservative propagandist, and a white nationalist in a position of power, who has the same disdain for non-white immigrants that President Donald Trump has. So, why would he aid Minneapolis in bringing a violent ICE agent to justice?

In fact, earlier this month, when Abbott was asked why he wouldn’t extradite Castro, Abbott pivoted to a MAGA narrative about fraud in Minnesota that is both based on political fiction and completely irrelevant to the subject at hand.

“While they’re making demands, I got a demand of my own, and that is: It’s time for Minnesota to step up and repay the United States of America and Americans for all the fraud that they have committed in their state under federal programs,” Abbott told reporters, according to the Texas Tribune. “I will not respond to them at all until they step up and do what’s right, and they acknowledge their fault in the fraud that took place, and they fully repay the United States of America for the fraud they committed.”

Abbott essentially did what Trump has done as of late every time he needs a distraction from his own failings: invoke fraud in Minnesota despite said fraud having been investigated and prosecuted years before anyone in the MAGA world had even heard about it.

Here’s what I wrote about that when Trump was using the so-called “scandal” as an excuse to launch one of his many racist and xenophobic attacks on Somali migrants:

Trump, of course, is referring to the Minnesota fraud scandal that he and his MAGA cultists just discovered in 2025, despite the fact that it has been investigated since 2021, and the fact that several dozen people had already been arrested, tried and convicted of crimes related to the scandal by the time Trump and MAGA influencer Nick Shirley turned it into national “news.”

Mind you, the mastermind of the whole thing was a white American woman, Aimee Bock, who was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison just last week.

Also, as I noted when Trump generalized Somalis in Minnesota as “pirates” during his State of the Union address in February, roughly 80 people of Somali descent in Minnesota were charged with crimes related to fraud. Roughly 107,000 Somalis reside in the state.

The fraud campaign Bock led defrauded the federal government of roughly $250 million, $243 million of which she has been ordered to pay back. So, see, it’s not Minnesota’s leadership that owes the U.S. government “for all the fraud that they have committed in their state under federal programs.” That debt belongs to the white woman MAGA bigots refuse to recognize as the face of the scandal, because that face bears the complexion for protection, and doesn’t fit the white nationalist narrative.

And Abbott knows this; he’s just playing his role.

Again, these people don’t care about law and order, and that’s why Christian Castro walked free.

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ICE Agent Charged In Minneapolis Shooting Walks Free In Texas After Gov. Greg Abbott Refuses To Extradite [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com