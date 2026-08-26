CMS Parents Frustrated by Delays With New School Bus App

Source: Clark Pleasant Schools / Clark Pleasant Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first day of school brought plenty of excitement for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families, but for some parents, getting their children to and from school became a stressful experience.

Several CMS parents reported major delays with school buses Tuesday, with some saying buses arrived more than an hour late or failed to show up altogether. One parent told WBTV she ultimately had to drive both of her children to school after one bus didn’t stop and another never arrived. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Parents also raised concerns about the district’s new AlphaPortal app, which is designed to help families track buses and receive transportation updates. Some parents said the app showed buses moving around on the map or provided information that didn’t match what was happening on the ground. (https://www.wbtv.com)

CMS transportation officials say families should report problems while the district works through the issues. The transportation department is also trying to fill 98 driver vacancies, with additional driver training classes planned. (https://www.wbtv.com)

The district says bus information became available to registered families Aug. 18, and families who registered for transportation after the Aug. 11 deadline could experience delayed service. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

Here at 105.3 RNB, we understand the frustration. Parents have jobs to get to, children have classes to attend, and families need to know their kids are getting where they need to go safely.

A new app is supposed to make life easier — not leave parents wondering where the school bus is. As CMS works out the kinks, families are looking for one thing: reliable transportation and clear communication.