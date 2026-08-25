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Crack Olympia D's Brain Tease For A Shot At 'Hell's Kitchen' Tickets

Listen To Olympia D’s Brain Tease For A Chance To Win Tickets To See “Hell’s Kitchen”

Listen To Olympia D’s Brain Tease At 10am All Week Long. Answer Correctly, And You Could Win Two Tickets To Hell’s Kitchen

Published on August 25, 2026
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Poster for the Broadway musical "Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen" featuring a cityscape backdrop and a person standing in the foreground.
Source: Radio One Charlotte / Radio One Digital

105.3 RNB Welcomes Hell’s Ktichen, Live At Belk Theater At Blumenthal Arts Center, September 8th Through The 13th And We’ve Got Your Tickets!

Listen To Olympia D’s Brain Tease At 10am All Week Long. Answer Correctly, And You Could Win Two Tickets To Hell’s Kitchen, The Award Winning Broadway Musical Created And Inspired By 17-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys! Follow Ali, A 17 Year Old Girl Full Of Fire, On A Journey You Won’t Forget. Listen, Play, And Win, Only On 105.3 Rnb!

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