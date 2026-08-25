Listen To Olympia D’s Brain Tease For A Chance To Win Tickets To See “Hell’s Kitchen”

Source: Radio One Charlotte / Radio One Digital

105.3 RNB Welcomes Hell’s Ktichen, Live At Belk Theater At Blumenthal Arts Center, September 8th Through The 13th And We’ve Got Your Tickets!

Listen To Olympia D’s Brain Tease At 10am All Week Long. Answer Correctly, And You Could Win Two Tickets To Hell’s Kitchen, The Award Winning Broadway Musical Created And Inspired By 17-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys! Follow Ali, A 17 Year Old Girl Full Of Fire, On A Journey You Won’t Forget. Listen, Play, And Win, Only On 105.3 Rnb!