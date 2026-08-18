9 Of Our Favorite Moments From The Law Roach And Ziwe Interview

Source: Law Roach and Ziwe

Ziwe welcomed Law Roach into her world of tomfoolery, and we were all here for it. The two had a major shade-off that left us laughing uncontrollably.

The comedian and talk show host has been inviting guests that give her a run for her money lately, giving her dry humor a chance to shine even brighter. Her unique style of interviewing is a refreshing return to the days when celebs had to dig deep for their responses.

She recently went shade for shade with Porsha Williams. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reminded the world she was traded by the great Nene Leakes during their encounter.

Related: The Law Effect: Hollywood’s Image Architect On Building A Fashion Empire

Playing With The Law

Roach is not only an image architect; he’s a phenomenal conversationalist. He plays into perceptions about his outsized personality constantly. His biting remarks were played for laughs in the Netflix series Running Point. Their conversation was full of pregnant pauses and quick quips. It was sprinkled with a few requests for definitions as well.

Ziwe’s trademark wit was no match for the HelloBeautiful cover boy. He brought that droll energy he’s famous for.

Revisit some of our favorite moments from their chat below.

The Great Hmm Off

Roach and Ziwe traded “hmmms” back and forth for an eternity following her accusing him of pandering to Ariana Grande. There was no dialogue, just digs.

It was glorious.

The Silent Bundle Shaming

Roach is so well know for his lustrous mane that he started in a silk press campaign for Sheamoisture. Ziwe asked to touch his hair. He permitted her to do so strictly because she’s Black.

Ziwe let her touch his as well. He declared that hers provided a “totally different feeling.”

The shade was hefty.

Related: 9 Key Takeaways From Keke Palmer’s Chat With Oprah

The Exploration Of The Petty Principle

Ziwe asked Roach to teach the children the importance of being petty in connection with his long standing boycott of luxury fashion houses who refused to lend clothing to style Zendaya in the early years of her career.

That stance has shifted slightly on a personal level. Professionally? There’s still road to cover.

“I think there is an importance to being petty, but I’ve outgrown my pettiness,” said Roach. “I think that holding grudges makes you ugly so in my quest to become more beautiful I’ve released some of the grudges that I’ve held.”