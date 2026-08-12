White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Announces Her Resignation

Source: Eric Lee / Getty

Welp, another prominent member of the Trump administration is on her way out. And before you go trying to collect your winnings for bets you placed that U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro would receive her walking papers and complimentary boxed wine after the embarrassing reflecting pool fiasco — nope, it’s not her. Instead, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced her resignation, meaning President Donald Trump is going to have to find someone else to parrot the most absurd lies in the history of U.S. politics with a straight face, and then feign indignation when they fail to convince the public that Trump is capable of being honest about literally anything.

On Wednesday, Trump announced on Truth Social that Leavitt is stepping down to “spend more time with her beautiful young children and family.”

And just like when Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem got the ax, Trump felt the need to conjure up some alternative position to claim Leavitt will be taking to serve his government from outside of the government, lest it become even more abundantly clear that his dysfunctional administration is engaging in a perpetual game of MAGA Musical Chairs.

“Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections,” Trump wrote. (I’m not sure how the GOP winning the midterms they are projected to lose would defy history, but Trump, as usual, appears to mentally be defying reality.)

Leavitt, of course, also cited her new baby as her reason for stepping down.

Now, look, it may very well be true that Leavitt is only leaving Trump because “after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary,” as she tweeted. But, man, there has to be at least some part of her that is relieved she won’t have to spend her days wiping Trump’s butt with her ever-dwindling integrity, consistently making herself look stupid, not necessarily because she is stupid, but because it’s her job to say the thing Trump said and do her best to make it sound plausible, which is impossible, because it’s always so objectively stupid.

Most people would tell you, “Don’t shoot the messenger,” but in Leavitt’s case, there must have been days when she was like, “Nah — please just gon’ ahead and shoot me.”

Actually, I’ve written about this before:

Here’s a simple truth: all White House press secretaries have to lie. At least occasionally, they all have to tell blatant lies or, at the very least, be intentionally misleading. It’s the nature of the biz. It simply comes with the territory of being a politician’s public mouthpiece. However, the degree to which a White House press secretary must lie, and the nature of those lies, depends on the president. How absurd is your commander in chief? How demonstrably dimwitted are his policies? How often does he lie, and how easily debunked are those lies? Well, in Leavitt’s case, we are talking about President Donald Trump, which means the absurdity is bottomless, the polices are consistently destructive, and it would be far less tedious to count the number of times he said a thing that was based in factual, data-reinforced truth, as opposed to perpetual propaganda and disinformation that a simple, two-minute Google search will easily contradict.

I’m just saying, there must be a part of her that is happy to Leavitt it all behind. (Please don’t unsubscribe.)

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not defending Leavitt. I would never go to bat for anyone who is so lacking in self-respect that, for publicity and a paycheck, they would lower themselves to the point where they’ve willingly become the public face of the true nature of Trump Derangement Syndrome. “A job is a job” is not a rational defense for someone who defended a sitting president who shared an AI-generated video about fictional cure-all “medbeds” as if they were real, saying Trump was simply being “transparent” on social media.

It might have been Leavitt’s job to be Trump’s little blonde parrot, but she made a choice when she told Fox News that “the Democrat Party’s main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals” at a time when Republicans were trying to convince the world that it was the “far-left” that was guilty of harmful, dangerous political rhetoric.

But again, this is the job, and whoever replaces Leavitt will be tasked with doing the exact same job, and that person will be just as sad and shameless every time they step in front of a camera.

Couldn’t be me.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Supporters, Sycophants Have Trump Derangement Syndrome



Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump’s Dumb ‘Medbed’ Post





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Announces Her Resignation was originally published on newsone.com