Always Bet On Black (Women): 5 Bustling Businesses To Support This Black Business Month

Black Business Month, a.k.a. Black August, is the perfect time to put your coins where the culture is, and these five Black woman-owned brands spotted at CURLFEST deserve a spotlight.

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The sun was shining, the curls were flourishing, and Randall’s Island was overflowing with Black joy as another unforgettable CURLFEST recently took over New York City.

MadameNoire was on the scene for another edition of the beloved festival, hosted by the Curly Girl Collective, and from the moment the gates opened, it was clear this wasn’t just another summer event; it was a celebration of community, culture, and unapologetic Black Girl magic.

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Held on July 25, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., the annual festival once again transformed Randall’s Island into a vibrant playground dedicated to natural hair, Black beauty, entrepreneurship, and self-expression. As a 100% Black woman-owned event powered by community, CURLFEST continues to be much more than a festival. Every ticket purchased helps invest in a movement created to celebrate and empower Black women.

MadameNoire’s Managing Editor Danica Daniel spent the day exploring the festival grounds, stopping by some of the incredible Black woman-led businesses that are changing the face of the natural hair and beauty industry one product, one story, and one dream at a time. Here are 5 businesses that stood out and that you should be shopping with as we celebrate Black Business Month throughout August.

1. DHair Boutique

Her first stop was DHair Boutique, where founder Sasha showcased her luxury hair extension brand based in Brooklyn. Surrounded by gorgeous textured bundles designed to blend seamlessly with natural hair, Sasha explained that her mission has always been to help women embrace versatility without sacrificing authenticity.

“We have hair textures that match most hair textures, and they can look as close to your authentic texture, so that you don’t have to do as much manipulation, or you can still enjoy your hair type,” she told Daniel.

For Sasha, being at CURLFEST wasn’t just about growing her business—it was about expanding the definition of beauty itself.

“I really want to show women that there are multiple standards of beauty,” she shared. “I would say most women feel most confident when their crown is well taken care of, and you look good, you feel good, and that’s what it’s all about.”