RHOA Reunion Recap: Porsha & K. Clash, Pinky’s Pregnancy Surprise & Kelli Reveals Her $70K Teeth-Purchasing Partner, Jarvis

Source: Photo Credit Clifton Prescod, Jocelyn Presco

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 reunion aired Sunday (Aug. 9), and, as expected, the peaches came with a side of drama. The first installment featured a tense faceoff between frenemies Porsha Williams and K. Michelle, a pregnancy reveal from Pinky Cole, and Kelli Porter casually revealing her $70K teeth-purchasing partner, Jarvis.

Porsha Williams and K. Michelle went at it.

The fiery reunion kicked off with Porsha Williams and K. Michelle finally hashing out some of the differences that have followed them throughout the season.

As previously reported, Porsha and K. Michelle clashed over their romantic connection to Nosh, K. Michelle’s former romance that flourished during Season 2 of Queen’s Court. K. Michelle told Porsha that her failure to disclose their previous romance before she joined the group created a “barrier” in their friendship and made her feel as though she couldn’t get close to the RHOA veteran.

She also alleged that “outside sources” came to inform her that some of her co-stars reached out to “bloggers” to dig up dirt on her.

“I didn’t call people to say, ‘How is Porsha behind the scenes? How is Phaedra?’ – I didn’t do that,” the Jesus & Whiskey singer said during the reunion.

Surprisingly, when host Andy Cohen asked who said “bloggers” were, K. Michelle said she got some of the scoop from Nosh and “a hairdresser” close to the cast.

“I know this is a group about friendship, but we can’t sit up here and act like people don’t go pull things on each other,” she explained.

Porsha said she felt “sad” for K.Michelle because she truly wanted her to have a good experience for her debut season.

“It’s just so sad. Your experience was altered. I was really excited for you to come on here. Like until Phaedra, I didn’t have no friends on the show. Child I was a lone wolf… I felt like everybody was against me the same,” she explained, noting how things changed once she “got a fresh start.”

“Then just to see how something might have made you close up to me and some of the girls, it’s sad. I ain’t gonna lie. At every turn, I just couldn’t figure out a way for you to understand another way.”

The conversation then shifted to the infamous miscarriage comment. Andy asked K. Michelle if she felt as though Porsha was “shading” her with the remark.

The singer admitted that she was very sensitive about the situation, and understandably so. The feeling was intensified because she had been fresh out of the hospital “only an hour” when Porsha mistook the wound leakage from her illegal butt shot injections for a miscarriage.

K. Michelle said she took to X after the incident to vent about the comment, although, in hindsight, she admitted it probably wasn’t the best move.

Porsha made it clear that she meant no harm with the comment.

Porsha said she wanted to create “a safe space” after K. Michelle’s hospitalization for her to tell her story because she had not made it clear what happened to her after the incident.

“But you had talked about fertility and I’m a woman who has had fertilfiy issues and I’m a woman who’s also had miscarriages,” she explained. “Again, here now I apologize and I still never meant that to be that way.”

Surprisingly, K.Michelle accepted her apology:

“I accept your apology… I was live speaking about what was going on and about how I felt in that moment. I also take accountability for that as well.”

And then came the moment when Porsha appeared to have a revelation:

“Okay so you were tweeting like you’re in a confessional?!”

K.Michelle replied:

“Yes.”

To which Andy laughed:

“Can I give you a piece of advice? Don’t do that!”

More from the RHOA reunion on the flip