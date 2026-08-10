Money Matters Monday: Save Thousands Before College Starts

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Tax-Free Weekend Means More Savings



South Carolina shoppers looking to stretch their dollars have a major opportunity during the state’s tax-free weekend. Financial planner, educator and FIRE expert Jackie Cummings Koski joined 105.3 RNB’s Olympia D for Money Matters Monday to explain how residents—and shoppers willing to cross state lines—can make the most of the savings.

The annual event temporarily removes both South Carolina’s state sales tax and applicable local sales taxes on eligible purchases. While many people associate the weekend with back-to-school shopping, the tax break can cover much more than notebooks, pencils and backpacks.

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What Qualifies for the Tax Break?



Eligible items include traditional school supplies such as backpacks and notebooks, but shoppers can also save on computers, printers and certain accessories. Clothing and shoes are part of the tax-free offerings as well, making this a smart time to grab uniforms, everyday basics or that pair of sneakers already sitting on the wish list.

The weekend also applies to select home and dorm-room needs. Shoppers can look for savings on items including blankets, sheets and pillows—purchases that can be particularly useful for students moving into dorms or anyone refreshing a bedroom at home.

Koski noted that the event is not limited to in-store shopping. Eligible purchases made online can also qualify, giving shoppers the flexibility to compare prices, build shopping carts ahead of time and check out during the tax-free window.

Make a Plan Before You Buy



The best strategy is to prepare before the weekend starts. Create a list of needed items, check retailer prices and load online carts in advance. Then, complete the purchase during the tax-free period to receive the savings on qualifying products.

Rules and eligible items can vary by state, so shoppers should confirm details with the South Carolina Department of Revenue before making a large purchase. South Carolina is among 19 states that offer a tax holiday, while neighboring North Carolina does not offer this particular event.

Whether you are shopping for a student, setting up a dorm room or buying household essentials, use the weekend strategically. A little planning can turn routine purchases into a meaningful break for your budget.