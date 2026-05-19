Money Matters Monday: How to Save on Summer Flight Prices

Fly on cheaper days like Tuesday or Wednesday to save on airfare.

Book 1-2 months in advance to avoid last-minute premium fares.

Set up flight price alerts to catch price drops and lock in better deals.

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Olympia D knows summer travel season is here, and those plane tickets are not cheap. On this Money Matters Monday on 105.3 R&B, she taps financial planner and FIRE expert Jackie Cummings Koski to break down practical ways to save money when booking flights so high prices don’t cancel your summer fun.

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Fly on Cheaper Days

Jackie says one of the easiest ways to save on airfare is to be flexible with your travel dates. Instead of flying out on popular days like Sunday, she suggests looking at midweek options like Tuesday or Wednesday, which often come with lower fares. Most booking sites now feature a flight calendar that highlights the cheapest travel days at a glance, so paying attention to those date-by-date price differences can help you shave real dollars off your total.

Start Planning Earlier

If you’re a last-minute traveler, these new price trends may hit your wallet hard. Jackie explains that her old advice of booking seven to fourteen days before a flight no longer guarantees the best deal in today’s market. Now, to score better prices—especially for big summer trips in June or July—she recommends booking one to two months ahead so you’re not stuck paying premium last-minute fares or fighting for a seat on overbooked flights.

Use Flight Alerts to Your Advantage

Flight prices don’t just change week to week—they can move several times a day. To keep from obsessively refreshing your browser or second-guessing every purchase, Jackie encourages setting up flight price alerts when you know you’ve got a big event coming, like a wedding, graduation, or family vacation. Those alerts will notify you when prices drop, giving you confidence that you’re locking in a better deal without doing all the manual tracking yourself.

Consider Nearby Airports

Finally, Jackie reminds listeners not to overlook nearby airports. Many travelers live within reach of two or even three airports, and the price difference between them can be significant depending on the airline and schedule. When you’re on a booking platform, checking the box to “show surrounding airports” can reveal cheaper routes that still fit your plans, helping you stretch your travel budget further without sacrificing the trip.

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Olympia D closes the segment by reminding listeners that Jackie is always sharing more money tips at JackieCummingsKoski.com and on social media, helping you keep more cash in your pocket while still enjoying your summer.