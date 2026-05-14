Smart Ways to Save on Gas This Summer

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Rising Gas Prices and Summer Travel

High gas prices are hitting drivers hard this summer, with the average gallon in Charlotte at $4. Financial educator Jackie Cummings Koski shares strategies to ease the burden and help travelers save money during peak travel season.

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Use Gas Price Apps

Gas price apps can quickly show the cheapest local stations. Jackie recommends comparing several options nearby and letting the lowest price win your business. Apps like GasBuddy and others can save frequent drivers significant amounts over time.

Take Advantage of Rewards Programs

Fuel rewards from stores such as Kroger, along with certain credit card cashback or discount programs, can reduce costs at the pump. Redeem saved points for maximum value during these high-price periods.

Check Your Vehicle’s Fuel Needs

Many cars do not require premium gas. Consult your car manual or gas cap to confirm. Using regular gas instead of premium provides immediate savings without harming most vehicles.

Plan Your Gas Stops for Long Trips

Gas prices vary significantly by region. Charlotte and South Carolina often have lower prices, while states like New York, New Jersey, and California are far more expensive. Plan routes and fuel stops in cheaper areas to save more.

Enjoy Summer Travel While Saving

Gas prices will likely remain high through the summer. Following these practical tips can reduce costs and keep your road trips enjoyable without overspending.

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