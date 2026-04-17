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Charlotte Hosted Kamala Harris Addressed Trumps Gas Increase

Published on April 16, 2026

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Kamala Harris addresses audience in Charlotte during book tour
Source: Anadolu / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris brought a pointed message to Charlotte this week, placing blame for rising gas prices on what she described as a “war of choice” tied to former President Donald Trump’s policies and decisions.

Speaking to a local audience, Harris connected global tensions and economic pressures to decisions made at the highest levels of leadership, emphasizing how those impacts are being felt right at the pump by everyday Americans.

For many families in Charlotte, especially in Black communities already navigating rising costs, gas prices aren’t just numbers — they affect daily routines, work commutes, and household budgets.

Harris stressed the importance of leadership that considers long-term stability and the real-life impact on working people, while also acknowledging the frustration many are feeling.

From an African American woman’s perspective, moments like this are about accountability and understanding how national decisions trickle down into local lives.

As conversations continue, one thing remains clear — in cities like Charlotte, economic challenges aren’t abstract.

They’re personal, and they’re being felt every day.

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