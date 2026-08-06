Scholarships For Black Students That You Can Apply To Right Now.

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Higher education is one of the most valuable investments a person can make, but it’s also one of the most expensive. For many African American students and their families, the rising cost of college can make earning a degree feel financially out of reach.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of attending college in the United States is $38,270 per student each year, a figure that includes tuition, books, supplies, housing, transportation, and other living expenses. Even more concerning, college costs have more than doubled since the start of the 21st century, with tuition increasing at an average annual rate of just over 4%.

For students attending a public four-year college in their home state, the average annual cost was $27,146 during the 2022–23 academic year, with tuition alone averaging $9,750. Students who attend public colleges outside their home state face a much steeper bill, paying an average of $28,386 in tuition alone. Meanwhile, private nonprofit colleges remain the most expensive option, with students spending an average of $58,628 per year, including $38,421 in tuition and fees.

When student loan interest, years of repayment, and lost earning potential are factored in, experts estimate that earning a bachelor’s degree can ultimately represent a financial commitment of more than $500,000 over a lifetime.

Fortunately, scholarships can significantly reduce that burden. Unlike student loans, scholarships don’t have to be repaid, making them one of the most effective ways to lower the cost of higher education. Every year, organizations invest millions of dollars to help African American students pursue their academic and career goals.

If you’re planning to attend college this fall or are already enrolled, these scholarship opportunities are currently accepting applications.

Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Scholarship

Award: $5,312

Deadline: Aug. 17, 2026

Administered by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Scholarship provides financial assistance to first-year college students attending UNCF member institutions or other accredited four-year colleges and universities. The scholarship is designed to help ease the transition into college by covering expenses such as tuition, books, and other educational costs. Students who demonstrate academic promise and financial need are encouraged to apply, making this an excellent opportunity for incoming freshmen looking to reduce first-year expenses.