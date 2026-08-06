Scholarships For Black Students That You Can Apply To Right Now
- Diverse scholarships exist for Black students pursuing various fields, including STEM, medicine, and community service.
Higher education is one of the most valuable investments a person can make, but it’s also one of the most expensive. For many African American students and their families, the rising cost of college can make earning a degree feel financially out of reach.
According to the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of attending college in the United States is $38,270 per student each year, a figure that includes tuition, books, supplies, housing, transportation, and other living expenses. Even more concerning, college costs have more than doubled since the start of the 21st century, with tuition increasing at an average annual rate of just over 4%.
For students attending a public four-year college in their home state, the average annual cost was $27,146 during the 2022–23 academic year, with tuition alone averaging $9,750. Students who attend public colleges outside their home state face a much steeper bill, paying an average of $28,386 in tuition alone. Meanwhile, private nonprofit colleges remain the most expensive option, with students spending an average of $58,628 per year, including $38,421 in tuition and fees.
When student loan interest, years of repayment, and lost earning potential are factored in, experts estimate that earning a bachelor’s degree can ultimately represent a financial commitment of more than $500,000 over a lifetime.
Fortunately, scholarships can significantly reduce that burden. Unlike student loans, scholarships don’t have to be repaid, making them one of the most effective ways to lower the cost of higher education. Every year, organizations invest millions of dollars to help African American students pursue their academic and career goals.
If you’re planning to attend college this fall or are already enrolled, these scholarship opportunities are currently accepting applications.
Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Scholarship
Award: $5,312
Deadline: Aug. 17, 2026
Administered by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Scholarship provides financial assistance to first-year college students attending UNCF member institutions or other accredited four-year colleges and universities. The scholarship is designed to help ease the transition into college by covering expenses such as tuition, books, and other educational costs. Students who demonstrate academic promise and financial need are encouraged to apply, making this an excellent opportunity for incoming freshmen looking to reduce first-year expenses.
Wayne Anthony Butts Scholarship
Award: $5,000
Deadline: Sept. 9, 2026
The Wayne Anthony Butts Scholarship supports minority students, including African American applicants, who are committed to furthering their education. The program recognizes students who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership, and a dedication to serving their communities. The $5,000 award can be used to offset tuition, housing, books, or other college-related expenses, helping recipients stay focused on their education rather than financial stress.
Scholarships For Black Students That You Can Apply To Right Now.
National Medical Fellowships (NMF) Scholarships
Award: Varies
Deadline: April 6 – May 17, 2026
Students pursuing careers in medicine or healthcare should strongly consider applying for scholarships through National Medical Fellowships (NMF). Since its founding, NMF has awarded millions of dollars to students from underrepresented communities pursuing careers in medicine, nursing, public health, pharmacy, dentistry, and other health professions. Unlike many scholarship programs, NMF evaluates applicants based on both academic merit and financial need. In addition to financial support, many recipients gain access to professional development opportunities, mentorship, networking events, and career resources that continue long after graduation.
Teria Onwuaduegbo Black Women in STEM Scholarship
Award: $3,250
Deadline: Aug. 30, 2026
Designed specifically for Black women pursuing careers in science and technology, this scholarship awards $3,250 to undergraduate students majoring in computer science, engineering, mathematics, or related STEM fields. The scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a passion for increasing diversity in STEM industries. As women—and particularly Black women—continue to be underrepresented in many technical careers, this scholarship aims to help remove financial barriers while encouraging the next generation of innovators.
D.O.O.R.S. – Development Of Our Research Scientists
Award: $5,000
Deadline: Sept. 30, 2026
The D.O.O.R.S. Scholarship was created to increase diversity within scientific research by supporting students from historically underrepresented backgrounds. The program awards scholarships to 10 outstanding undergraduate students pursuing life sciences. Applicants pursuing degrees in biological sciences, chemistry, biomedical research, public health, and related disciplines are encouraged to apply. In addition to providing financial assistance, the scholarship seeks to build a stronger and more inclusive scientific workforce by investing in talented students who are committed to advancing research and innovation through a mentorship program.
Coca-Cola Scholars Program
Award: $20,000
Deadline: Sept. 30, 2026
One of the nation’s most prestigious merit-based scholarship programs, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program awards $20,000 to high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, academic excellence, and community involvement. Each year, thousands of students apply, but only 150 are selected as Coca-Cola Scholars. Beyond the financial award, recipients become part of an influential alumni network that provides mentorship, leadership development opportunities, networking events, and lifelong professional connections. While the program is open to students of all backgrounds, Black students with strong academic records and a history of community service are highly encouraged to apply.
Don’t Leave Free Money on the Table: There are many scholarships for Black students out there.
With college costs continuing to climb, scholarships have never been more important. Whether you’re a high school senior preparing for your first semester or a current college student looking for additional financial support, applying for scholarships can save you thousands of dollars and reduce your reliance on student loans.
This list offers just a small window into the incredible number of scholarships currently on the market. The Bold Foundation, a student resource initiative, has over 179 scholarships for Black students listed on their website. Check it and see which ones you might qualify for.
The application process may take time, but the return on that investment can last for decades. Even earning one scholarship can make a meaningful difference, allowing students to focus more on their education and less on how they’ll pay for it.
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Scholarships For Black Students That You Can Apply To Right Now was originally published on newsone.com