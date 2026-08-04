Jeanine Pirro Admits That Contractors Caused Reflecting Pool Damage

Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Welp, if you haven’t heard about it by now, on Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice moved to dismiss a criminal case against former Olympian David Hearn, who President Donald Trump and the leader of his team of loser lawyers, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, adamantly accused of damaging the president’s precious reflecting pool. Of course, the news that Hearn did not damage the pool, which was actually damaged by incompetent contractors, wasn’t surprising to anyone who understood what it would take to cut a 350-foot “gash” into a 2,030-foot-long pool with a box cutter, and do so completely unnoticed despite the 24-hour surveillance of said pool. What’s even less surprising is that Trump is unwilling to accept reality, or the fact that his scapegoating agenda did not work.

What is at least a little surprising, however, is that Pirro still has a job in the Trump administration for however much longer that lasts.

According to the Associated Press, DOJ lawyers said in a 20-page court filing that additional documents provided by the Interior Department now show that the damage to the pool was the result of a botched installation by a contractor as well as “the rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration in the weeks surrounding Independence Day 2026.” This, of course, was an outcome that no one could have predicted with the notable exception of EVERY SINGLE PERSON WHO IS NOT A MAGA MORON, WHO WOULD BE CONVINCED THEIR BURNT TOAST WAS THE BODY OF CHRIST IF THEIR ORANGE-TINTED MESSIAH SAID IT WAS SO!

“Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt,” Pirro said in her filing.

And just so there’s no confusion, the Jeanine Pirro whose office wrote that is also this Jeanine Pirro.

Oh nooooo — but she seemed so sure.

According to the Washington Post, the charges against three other people who were accused of vandalizing the pool have also been dropped.

Anyway, now, Trump is big mad that his delusions don’t match the reality around him, and, as usual, he’s expressing his displeasure by doubling down on said delusion.

“I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool,” Trump posted. “I don’t know what she was thinking? To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM, that included the grass, which had a big 86 47 emblazoned in giant letters on it, and other elements of the surrounding area. There may have been some contractor difficulty, but the major damage was caused by VANDALS!”

Look, to his credit, this was the first time Trump acknowledged even the possibility that “some contractor difficulty” had caused any damage at all. But he’s still lying about phantom “vandals” causing the damage to cover up for his incompetence, and to back his assertion, he has provided video footage that he would like us all to zoom in to observe, because doing so would definitely show us a vandal cutting the pool with a “knife or box cutter,” and not a random person with their hand in the pool, doing nothing particularly concerning at all.

Back in June, when the Trump administration was arresting civilians left and right, accusing them of damaging the reflecting pool and somehow causing it to fill with algae, we reported what everyone who wasn’t a MAGA cultist already knew:

So, Trump spent months rambling about how his great reflecting pool would be better and more beautiful than it ever was under other presidents, namely Barack Obama and Joe Biden, who he’s never not fixated on. He seemed to think a nice, shiny, “American Blue” reflecting pool would do something to moisturize his severely dehydrated poll numbers, but it turned out to be a multi-million dollar mess of green algae and peeling paint for reasons that don’t seem to surprise scientists and pool experts at all. This could mean the people Trump hired for the job didn’t know what they were doing, which, ironically, would be a clear reflection of Trump’s entire administration. Anyway, now Trump needs some handy scapegoats, and that’s where the so-called “vandals” come in.

Well, now, his abysmal poll numbers have managed to become even more abysmal since then, and he’s big mad about it, so this was the wrong time for him to take yet another public L. This brings us back to Pirro, and the looming question: how much longer before she’s given her walking papers for making the administration look like the band of incompetent idiots that it is, just like Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem?

After all, under Pirro, the DOJ has done nothing but suffer humiliation after humiliation as it failed at pursuing retaliatory cases against Trump rivals like New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. She also famously failed to get a grand jury to indict the guy who chucked a sub sandwich at a federal agent in D.C. on felony charges, and then, after her office arrested him on misdemeanor charges for the attack, she still failed to secure a guilty verdict, despite the act being caught on camera.

So, we’ll have to wait and see how much longer Pirro can hold on to her job, but in the meantime, here’s a video of her crashing out at reporters for pointing out her journey of L’s as Trump’s legal attack dog.

SEE ALSO:

Todd Blanche: Weaponizing DOJ Against Political Rivals Is Trump’s Right



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Jeanine Pirro Admits That Contractors Caused Reflecting Pool Damage was originally published on newsone.com