New Round Of Trump Polls Shows He's Becoming Even More Unpopular

Source: AARON SCHWARTZ / Getty

A new round of Trump polls has been released, and — wouldn’t you know it — they indicate exactly what was indicated by the last round of polls, and the round before that, and the round before that: President Donald Trump’s approval rating is still falling faster than his eyelids during a White House briefing, or major sporting event, or NATO summit, or Lindsey Graham’s funeral.

It’s just another sad day for the president who has made his quest for popularity his entire personality.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday found that Trump’s approval is at an all-time low, with only 32% of voters continuing to be delusional enough to think Trump is doing a fine job as president. Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed disapprove of the president’s performance in office, and 10% had no opinion at all.

A CNN poll released the same day found that only 34% of Americans approve of Trump, with 66% of respondents saying they disapprove.

An Associated Press survey released Thursday found that Trump’s overall approval rating sits at 33%, which it noted is “slightly below where he stood at this point in his first term and similar to where former President Joe Biden stood about one and a half years into his presidency, when inflation peaked.”

A new Economist/YouGov poll released Tuesday found that 34% of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance, and noted that his net approval rating has largely been “driven down by Gen X, white Americans and independents.”

All of these polls list the same reasons for these embarrassing numbers: Trump’s handling of the economy, the war in Iran, the increased funding of the “Department of War,” and immigration. The YouGov poll also cites Trump’s promotion of AI technology, which the survey found 63% of Americans think is advancing too quickly, and 73% “say they do not trust AI to make ethical decisions.”

So, what’s up, MAGA? Is the voter fraud propaganda, and immigrant criminality propaganda, and anti-Black history propaganda, and anti-vax/COVID propaganda, and Islamophobic propaganda, and anti-trans propaganda, and Iran war propaganda, and anti-DEI propaganda, and reflecting pool propaganda, and “weaponization of lawfare” propaganda (and hypocrisy), and anti-free press propaganda failing to do the job of indoctrinating the nation?

Is Trump’s anti-Somali and anti-Haitian bigotry not convincing people that the president isn’t seething with racism? Are his numerous attempts at re-victimizing E. Jean Carroll and consistent dodging of the Epstein files not persuading people that he’s not a sexual predator? Do people not believe Trump when he reflexively blames his every failure in office on former presidents Joe Biden and Barack “HUSSEIN” Obama? Do people not believe that the president who became some $2 billion richer from his investments in cryptocurrency, which he once called “a scam against the dollar,” is truly a president for the common man? Did his self-granted IRS immunity not convince people that his corruption and conflicts of interest are fake news?

To be fair, most of those issues aren’t cited in the latest round of damning polls, but what they do indicate is that most people see this naked emperor for who he is: a sad, small, incompetent non-leader, who does everything in his power to convince the nation and the world that he’s the greatest president ever, except actually being even a half-decent president at any point of his two terms in office.

Sad.

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New Round Of Trump Polls Shows He's Becoming Even More Unpopular was originally published on newsone.com