Most Diverse High Schools in North Carolina for 2026
Most Diverse High Schools in North Carolina for 2026
North Carolina’s public high schools reflect the state’s growing cultural mosaic, and the 2026 Niche diversity rankings highlight schools where students learn alongside classmates from every background imaginable.
Diversity shows up in campuses of every size. From military-adjacent communities like Hoke County and Fayetteville to college towns and mill towns across the Piedmont, these schools are shaping students who grow up navigating a genuinely mixed world.
Niche’s rankings weigh ethnic diversity statistics alongside student and parent reviews of the day-to-day cultural experience.
Here’s a look at the most diverse traditional public high schools in North Carolina for 2026, with student population and student-teacher ratio for each.
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1. East Mecklenburg High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,422 | Ratio: 18:1
2. Lumberton Senior High School
Lumberton, NC | Students: 1,894 | Ratio: 16:1
3. Walter M. Williams High School
Burlington, NC | Students: 1,206 | Ratio: 20:1
4. Hickory High School
Hickory, NC | Students: 1,024 | Ratio: 27:1
5. West Cabarrus High School
Concord, NC | Students: 1,627 | Ratio: 19:1
6. Southern Nash High School
Bailey, NC | Students: 1,048 | Ratio: 24:1
7. David W. Butler High School
Matthews, NC | Students: 1,791 | Ratio: 18:1
8. Concord High School
Concord, NC | Students: 1,128 | Ratio: 16:1
9. Southern Guilford High School
Greensboro, NC | Students: 934 | Ratio: 15:1
10. Hoke County High School
Raeford, NC | Students: 2,110 | Ratio: 19:1
11. Northside High School
Jacksonville, NC | Students: 1,067 | Ratio: 17:1
12. Independence High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,024 | Ratio: 17:1
13. Jordan High School
Durham, NC | Students: 2,189 | Ratio: 21:1
14. Ashbrook High School
Gastonia, NC | Students: 1,386 | Ratio: 18:1
15. Lexington Senior High School
Lexington, NC | Students: 889 | Ratio: 15:1
16. Ragsdale High School
Jamestown, NC | Students: 1,292 | Ratio: 16:1
17. Southwest Guilford High School
High Point, NC | Students: 1,547 | Ratio: 18:1
18. High Point Central High School
High Point, NC | Students: 1,005 | Ratio: 13:1
19. North Rowan High School
Spencer, NC | Students: 555 | Ratio: 20:1
20. Mount Tabor High School
Winston-Salem, NC | Students: 1,426 | Ratio: 18:1