Trump Primetime Address Was More Propaganda, Lies, And Confusion

Source: Pool / Getty

Welp, President Donald Trump delivered his prime-time address Thursday night, and, well, it went exactly as most people would predict. For just under half an hour, Trump stood on stage at the White House and subjected those who tuned in to his usual display of slurred speech and tinfoil hat ramblings to more of his absurd claims about the 2020 election being rigged against him, nearly six years and a whole new Trump presidency later.

But whatever, let’s get into it, starting with his main fixation: documents he says prove China interfered with the election in 2020 on former President Joe Biden’s behalf. (Spoiler alert: they do not.)

Underneath all of Trump’s meandering nonsense was a claim that Chinese interlopers had exploited vulnerabilities in the U.S. voting system, mainly by accessing voter rolls. According to a CNN analysis of the documents, they were recently declassified, but they mostly discuss vulnerabilities that have been known for years and that officials have been trying to address, but they don’t prove or even indicate that they went through with any campaign to influence the election. Ultimately, all Chinese operatives did was download publicly available voter rolls from several states. However, they never manipulated a single voting machine or ballot.

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In fact, among the 270 pages of documents was a declassified 2021 U.S. intelligence report that contradicts Trump’s claim that election results had been in any way manipulated, finding no proof that any foreign operative attempted to or succeeded in tampering with “any technical aspect” of the 2020 presidential election, including ballots, voter registrations, results, or the counting process.

According to Newsweek — which noted that “documents posted on the White House’s website were presented without context and include selectively released pieces of investigation files, intelligence analysis and correspondence” — one document identified as a memo from the CIA in the summer of 2020 noted that U.S. intelligence “assesses that China does not currently intend to covertly interfere to try to sway the outcome of the election, though this activity could enable such operations, if Beijing made a decision to do so.”

Interestingly enough, another document, a National Intelligence Council assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 elections, noted that intelligence officials found Russia was “using a range of measures primarily to denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia establishment.”

So, not only was Trump’s great reveal a big, elaborate nothing-burger (or “hamberder,” if you will) in terms of Chinese interference, but the documents he announced the declassification of also show Russian actors generally did the same thing he’s accusing China of, only they did it on his behalf, just like in 2016, which, as we all know, he has desperately tried to frame as a Russia collusion “hoax” perpetuated by former President Barack Obama.

Speaking of Obama, Trump also claimed, “Recently we found significant numbers of burn bags in formation. And this is a group of — bags that were used to destroy — information” at the direction of “Barack Hussein Obama.”

Did Trump bother citing any evidence of these “burn bags” or elaborate on the nature of the info that was supposedly burned? Of course not. How could he? Obviously, it was burned. Either that or it was a figment of his imagination that, conveniently enough, can’t be proven or immediately disproven. You decide.

Anyway, regardless of the fact that Trump’s big announcement was generally no new announcement at all, he seems to believe there was a big “deep state” cover-up, but he doesn’t seem to understand that he was literally in charge of the “deep state” in 2020. Trump is essentially claiming the FBI, CIA and other federal agencies were keeping the truth from him, the president of the United States, and, because he’s so lacking in self-awareness, he doesn’t understand that even if that were true, which it is not, it would only make his first administration look less competent, not more.

While Trump’s announcement of these declassified documents and misinformation regarding their contents, at the very least, shows Trump getting a little more elaborate in his effort to sow doubt on election security ahead of the midterm elections, he did circle back to some of his tried, true, and thoroughly debunked claims that non-citizens and dead people were voting in U.S. elections.

Also, he’s really upset at media networks like NBC, ABC, and CNN for declining to air his speech, and he concluded that “they and others in the media are part of a plot, they want to continue this fraud for whatever reason…Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licenses.”

So, Trump has gone from pressuring the FCC to revoke the broadcasting licenses of networks that aired late show hosts who said mean things about him, to calling for the license revocation of any network that refused to take part in a clear and predictable propaganda campaign. But he’s not an authoritarian, right?

Ultimately, none of these speeches are meant to convince people who actually know things; they’re just about galvanizing MAGA, who will always take him at face value and ignore or remain ignorant of the facts that his so-called receipts lack context and don’t even say what he says they say.

During his speech, Trump did briefly speak on what he characterized as an improving economy, which he promptly took credit for — and that’s what the GOP wanted him to do more of, as we previously reported — but the bulk of the speech was spent telling lies only the extremely gullible and MAGA-fied would believe, which is generally what he does in every speech, interview and social media post.

It’s tired. He’s tired. We’re tired.

Let’s show him just how tired we are in November.

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Trump Primetime Address Was More Propaganda, Lies, And Confusion was originally published on newsone.com