Please Explain To Us How Trump Getting $2B Richer Off Of Cryptocurrency Isn’t A Conflict Of Interest

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

While millions of U.S. citizens have spent the last year and a half having to stretch a dollar further than they did before the commander-in-wars-and-tariffs took office in January 2025, President Donald Trump has done nothing but further enrich himself, while purporting to be a champion of the common man who waived his presidential salary to demonstrate his commitment to everyday Americans.

In fact, last year, Trump’s income increased by more than $2.2 billion, due mostly to his cryptocurrency holdings and related ventures, according to his latest financial disclosure forms.

From the Washington Post:

The figures represent a vast expansion over his first term, when Trump reported still-significant income gains but on a smaller scale. Trump reported making at least $440 million in 2019, driven primarily by his real estate businesses, according to financial disclosures released the following year. In 2024, before he retook office, he reported making over $600 million. Trump’s surge in income contradicts a frequent claim by his aides that his time in office has worsened his financial situation. “This is a president who has actually lost money for being president of the United States,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last year.

So, apparently, we’re all supposed to ignore that the president of the United States has been a living, breathing cryptocurrency commercial for the last year and a half that he has occupied the Oval Office, meaning he has used the presidency to amplify a specific source of his revenue, and — lo and behold — that very revenue source made him more than $2 billion-with-a-B richer. No conflicts of interest there, amirite?

“Well, we certainly never saw anything like this in the Bush administration or with any recent presidents. Donald Trump stands alone in having such substantial financial conflicts of interest with official duties as president of the United States, and cryptocurrency is an example of an area where he never made any money before,” former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, who served under former President George W. Bush, told Morning Edition this week. “Indeed, five years ago, President Trump said that bitcoin was a scam, implied the entire cryptocurrency industry was a scam…trying to compete with the dollar, and now we see the president…and his family invested in substantial amounts of cryptocurrency, and within his first year in office, in 2025, he made, apparently, a billion dollars or so in cryptocurrency, while he was issuing executive orders that were intended to boost the cryptocurrency industry in the markets. This is a clear conflict of interest. For every other executive branch official, it would be a violation of a criminal conflict of interest…”

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Indeed, as recently as 2021, Trump was calling cryptocurrency “a scam against the dollar.” Then, in 2025, he began signing a series of executive orders that demonstrated a 180 on that position, including a Jan. 2025 directive on digital assets, a March 2025 order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, and a May 2026 directive ordering the Federal Reserve to review crypto firms’ access to master accounts.

Folks, there is a reason a group of crypto investors installed a golden statue of Trump holding a bitcoin outside of the U.S. Capitol last year, and there’s a reason the president included in a settlement with the IRS terms that granted him, his family, and his businesses immunity from any claims regarding past tax issues.

Yet, to hear the president tell it, he’s only profiting because of what his administration has done for the stock market, which he and his followers constantly tout as proof the U.S. economy is thriving, because the price of goods, the job market, and the budgets of average citizens sure as hell aren’t reflecting that.

“Well, you know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market’s going up, everybody’s profiting … so we’re all profiting. I’m profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash, and I give it to institutions,” Trump told reporters as he prepared to board Air Force One.

I think we all know that when Trump says “we’re all profiting,” the word “all” is doing a lot of heavy lifting — largely for billionaires.

Anyway, I’m just going to go ahead and leave you with this image here….

SEE ALSO:

Golden Statue Of Donald Trump Erected At US Capitol



Dumbest Moments Of 2025 Part 2: The Trump Effect





Please Explain To Us How Trump Getting $2B Richer Off Of Cryptocurrency Isn’t A Conflict Of Interest was originally published on newsone.com