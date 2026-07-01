Robert Harrington Sworn In As New Charlotte Mayor

Source: Photo by Brett Jensen / Brett Jensen

Charlotte is looking at a new chapter in its history as Robert Harrington takes office as city’s 60th Mayor. After being sworn into office Wednesday morning, he promised a leadership style centered on collaboration, accountability, and long-term growth.

In his inaugural remarks, Harrington thanked supporters, city employees, and community organizations for their commitment to Charlotte. He said his administration will focus on improving public safety, expanding affordable housing, investing in transportation infrastructure, and creating new economic opportunities throughout the city.

“Charlotte has tremendous potential, and our greatest strength is our people,” Harrington said. “Together, we can build a city that offers opportunity, security, and a high quality of life for every resident.”

Among his first initiatives, Harrington plans to meet with neighborhood leaders, business owners, and local nonprofits to gather input on the city’s most pressing issues. He also announced plans to review current development projects and work with the Charlotte City Council to establish priorities for the coming year.

As his administration begins, Harrington said he remains committed to transparent leadership and open communication, encouraging residents to stay engaged as the city works together to shape Charlotte’s future.

As far as the situation with I-77 toll lanes is concerned, and the new amendment put into the N.C. State budget on Tuesday, that requires each towns and city that rescinded its vote to pay back the $60+ million for work already done by NCDOT, Harrington gave a non-committal answer.

“We’re digesting (the budget and amendment),” he said. “We’re completely aware that there are issues in there about water and that there are provisions in there that address transportation and 77 South. We look forward to diving into the details and finding out what actually ended up in there and then responding.”

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Robert Harrington Sworn In As New Charlotte Mayor was originally published on wbt.com