Tanjareen Lands Her Moment with BET's New Comedy 'Lot Patrol'

Tanjareen Honey's unique name and bright energy make her an unforgettable comedic talent.

'Lot Patrol' is a mockumentary comedy series following a crew of misfit security guards on a Hollywood studio lot.

Tanjareen's journey reflects the challenges many artists face in gaining visibility, despite years of hard work.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Some talents work for years in the shadows before the spotlight finally finds them. For comedian and actress Tanjareen Honey, that moment has arrived—and she walked the BET Awards 2026 red carpet glowing with the kind of joy that only comes after a long road. With her one-of-a-kind name and bright energy, she lit up the radio booth and shared news she’s clearly been waiting a lifetime to deliver.

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A Name You Won’t Forget

First things first: the name. It’s Tanjareen—spelled T-A-N-J-A-R-E-E-N, not like the fruit. As she happily pointed out, that spelling makes her impossible to miss. Type it into any social platform and you’ll find her, no one else. “Don’t nobody else have my name,” she said with a laugh. It’s the kind of detail that captures her whole vibe: original, memorable, and proud of every bit of it.

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BET Greenlights ‘Lot Patrol’

The big headline? BET has greenlit “Lot Patrol,” a mockumentary comedy series she described as “Reno 911 meets The Office meets Entourage.” The show follows a crew of untrained, in-over-their-heads security guards working a Hollywood studio lot—a setup built for nonstop shenanigans.

The series premieres Tuesday, June 30th, anchoring a comedy block on BET alongside familiar favorites. Fans can plan their Tuesday nights around it.

Meet Officer Charlotte

Tanjareen plays Officer Charlotte, a lovable misfit who is, in her own words, “a mess.” Charlotte spends less time keeping the peace and more time raiding craft services, snapping selfies with stars, and hoping to get discovered herself. The studio lot setting opens the door for celebrity cameos throughout the season, giving the comedy room to surprise viewers episode after episode.

When her co-host noted that Charlotte sounds an awful lot like Tanjareen, she didn’t argue. “I feel like I channel myself,” she admitted. That authenticity is exactly what makes the role land.

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A Cast Built for Laughs

“Lot Patrol” brings together a roster of comedic talent, with Tanjareen joined by Deray Davis, Alex Thomas, Skeet Carter, and Darius McCrary. It’s a lineup that promises sharp chemistry and the kind of ensemble energy that turns a good comedy into a must-watch.

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The Long Road to This Stage

What makes this moment resonate is everything that came before it. Tanjareen is no newcomer—she’s simply someone the industry kept placing on platforms audiences struggled to find.

She did four episodes of “The Rev,” starring Jo Marie Payton of “Family Matters,” that never aired. She put in eight seasons on “Family Time” with Omar Gooding and Angel Conwell on Bounce, back when many viewers didn’t know how to locate the network. She added two seasons of “Millennials” on the All Black app, formerly the Urban Movie Channel—again, hard for fans to track down.

There’s a bittersweet edge to that history. Clips of her work circulate constantly on YouTube, TikTok, and Black streaming channels, yet the residuals haven’t followed. “I don’t get another dime,” she said. It’s a candid look at a reality many working artists know all too well—doing the work without always reaping the rewards.

This time is different. “Finally on a show people know how to find,” she said, “and it’s being promoted.” For an artist who has earned her stripes, the visibility means everything.

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Holding Her Own Among the Fellas

Charlotte navigating a workplace full of men mirrors Tanjareen’s real career. Comedy has long been a male-dominated space, and she’s used to being the only woman in the room.

She traced that experience back to her radio days on Foxxhole Radio on SiriusXM, Jamie Foxx’s channel, where she held her own alongside an all-male lineup on “Speedy’s Comedy Corner”—names like Corey Holcomb, Rodney Perry, and Zo Williams. “I’m used to being around the male energy and having to hold my own and crack the jokes,” she said. That grit shaped both the comedian and the character.

Saints, Sinners, and the Standup Grind

Beyond television, Tanjareen keeps the standup fire burning. She hosts a monthly show called “Saints and Sinners” at Flappers in Burbank, where every comedian has to deliver both halves of the bill—clean and dirty. Even Preacher Lawson, the clean comic from “America’s Got Talent,” had to bring a little edge to the mic. The show has welcomed talents like Nate Jackson and BT Kingsley, building a reputation as a genuine showcase for the craft.

This isn’t beginner’s luck. It’s a seasoned performer who has been sharpening her skills on stages big and small, waiting for the right platform to bring it all together.

Persistence, Finally Rewarded

Tanjareen’s story is a reminder that talent and timing don’t always arrive together—but persistence keeps you ready for when they do. After years of underseen roles and rooms where she had to fight to be heard, she’s stepping onto a stage built to be noticed.

“Lot Patrol” premieres June 30th on BET, and with it, Tanjareen gets the visibility her decades of work have earned. Her joy is contagious, her hustle is undeniable, and her moment is finally here. For everyone who’s ever kept showing up before the world was watching, her breakthrough hits different—and it’s worth celebrating.

Watch full interview here:

Tanjareen Lands Her Moment with BET's New Comedy 'Lot Patrol' was originally published on blackamericaweb.com