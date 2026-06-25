Ohio Cop Knelt On A 15-Year-Old Black Girl's Neck At A Juneteenth Celebration. He Got Paid Leave

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A white Ohio police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after a video captured him kneeling on the back of a 15-year-old girl during a chaotic arrest following the Elyria Juneteenth Celebration on June 20. The incident, which occurred in downtown Elyria, has sparked community outrage and prompted an internal investigation by the Elyria Police Department.

Elyria Juneteenth arrest: What happened?

According to WKYC, News 5 Cleveland, Cleveland.com, police released body camera footage and additional details about the arrest on Monday. At the same time, Elyria Police Chief James Welsh confirmed that one officer had been placed on leave after video showed him using what the chief described as “a top-mounted position” in which he “applied pressure with his shin to the upper back and neck area of the juvenile.”

Police say the events unfolded around 5:09 p.m. Saturday as officers on bicycles responded to an argument between two people in Ely Square following the city’s Juneteenth celebration. According to authorities, one of the individuals involved was a 14-year-old boy who was accused of swearing and “creating a condition that officers believed presented a risk of inconvenience, annoyance, alarm, or physical harm to others present,” WKYC noted. Officers detained the teen and charged him with disorderly conduct, News 5 Cleveland reported.

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After being charged, the boy was released into the custody of his mother. That’s when police say his 15-year-old sister approached officers and “refuse(d) repeated lawful commands.” Body camera footage released Monday shows officers speaking with the 14-year-old boy before the girl, who identified herself as his sister, stepped into the interaction and began yelling.

“That’s my little brother!” she repeatedly shouted as a crowd gathered nearby.

The footage shows the teen becoming increasingly emotional while several people attempted to hold her back. At one point, an officer can be heard warning her, “You’re about to go next!”

Moments later, the same officer instructed a colleague to “hook her,” instructing his colleague to handcuff her.

As the girl continued yelling, multiple officers moved in to restrain her while onlookers attempted to shield her from police.

The situation quickly escalated.

As officers attempted to place the teen in handcuffs, another officer suddenly entered the frame and jumped onto her, appearing to place his knee on her back and then near her head and neck area. The crowd immediately reacted to the maneuver, and the scene became chaotic. Video from the incident shows people screaming as officers struggled to control the situation.

One adult man was also detained during the confrontation.

Community members are demanding accountability.

The arrest quickly drew criticism from members of the community, including organizers associated with the Juneteenth celebration. In a statement shared June 23 on the Elyria Black Legacy Connection Facebook page, organizers described the officer’s actions as “triggering.”

“That caused a extremely high level of concern and reaction from the crowd that was witnessing the attempted arrest that taking place,” the organization wrote.

The group also called for accountability and broader discussions about policing tactics.

“We stand with justice with facts, that everyone involved was on the same side of intent. The one tactic use has a burning history in our nation that needs a clear understanding on what falls under aggressive force?? Many of us see it as aggressive others do not. Conversations are warranted for accountability currently and the future. An added parallel conversations are needed for prevention.”

Ethan West, president and founder of Elyria Black Legacy Connection, told News 5 Cleveland that the incident cast a shadow over what had otherwise been a successful and meaningful event.

“This keeps on growing – very powerful event. We really had some powerful moments with celebrating our youths.”

West said the images from the arrest immediately reminded him of George Floyd’s death in 2020 and helped explain why emotions escalated so quickly among those who witnessed the encounter.

“Somebdoy was unalived from that same tactic. And again that’s a trigger for the community and anybody that sees that,” he added.

Another person who identified themselves as an organizer for the Elyria Juneteenth Festival said they do not believe the teens involved in the incident were attending the official celebration.

The Elyria Juneteenth arrest is under investigation. One teen was charged along with two others.

As public scrutiny intensified, Chief Welsh announced Monday that the department had launched a formal investigation into the incident.

“We ask the public to allow investigators the opportunity to complete a thorough review before reaching conclusions,” Welsh said. “Our commitment is to provide accurate information, maintain transparency, and ensure accountability while respecting the integrity of the investigative process.”

Welsh also noted that no major injuries had been reported.

“At this time, it is my understanding that no serious injuries were reported as a result of this incident.”

According to the police chief, the 15-year-old girl was transported to the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Home following her arrest. She now faces several charges, including harassment by an inmate, a fifth-degree felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, WKYC reported.

Police also arrested 39-year-old Marcus Dowdell in connection with the incident. Authorities say Dowdell stepped in while officers were attempting to arrest the teen girl. He was charged with assaulting a police officer and two additional misdemeanors before being taken to the Lorain County Jail.

A 48-year-old woman was also charged with two misdemeanor offenses.

Dowdell’s attorney, who also represents the 15-year-old girl, defended his client’s actions during an interview with WKYC.

“My client intervened while the police officer was using excessive force, and I think that speaks to his character,” the attorney said. “A lot of people could have sat around and watched, similar to the George Floyd situation,” Bodiford added. “If someone at the George Floyd situation would of stepped in like my client did, perhaps George Floyd would be alive right now.”

SEE MORE:

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Ohio Cop Knelt On A 15-Year-Old Black Girl's Neck At A Juneteenth Celebration. He Got Paid Leave was originally published on newsone.com