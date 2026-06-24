Pixar Preciousness! A Gallery Of Beautiful Black Families Shining To Infinity & Beyond At ’Toy Story 5’ Screening Events

Pixar preciousness!

Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Disney

Everybody’s buzzing over Pixar’s latest smash hit, Toy Story 5, which shattered franchise records with a massive $312 million global opening, marking the biggest box office debut of 2026.

In celebration of the universally beloved franchise, Disney went all out with special screening events in several major cities including Atlanta where many of the bustling city’s tastemakers, move makers, and creators came out for fun-filled family festivities at the multiplex.

Hosted by the McClure family with a special appearance by Craig Robinson, the star-studded affair brought out Porsha Williams, Toya Johnson-Rushing, Yandy Smith, and more who enjoyed custom sweets and treats, interactive photo ops, DIY cowboy hats, Midway Mania games, a Luxo Ball challenge, and classic movie concessions in an adorably decorated theater wonderland.

In Toy Story 5, fans are introduced to new character Lilypad—a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet (voiced by Greta Lee) which threatens the gang’s jobs with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie.

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Tom Hanks returns as the ever-loyal cowboy, Woody, Tim Allen reports for duty as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack saddles up again as the bright-eyed cowgirl Jessie, and Tony Hale is back as the voice of the handcrafted toy, Forky.

Also joining the party is Conan O’Brien as the toilet training tech toy Smarty Pants, Craig Robinson as Atlas—a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy, Shelby Rabara as the excitable camera toy, Snappy, Scarlett Spears as the sweet 8-year-old Bonnie, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze—an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals—and Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy, Dr. Nutcase.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory) and co-director Kenna Harris, the blockbuster smash will certainly dominate the box office before tagging in the live-action Moana remake in July.

Check out the trailer below:

Were you seated for Toy Story 5? Would you want to see a 6th movie in the franchise? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of beautiful Black families shining to infinity and beyond during Toy Story 5 premiere weekend on the flip.